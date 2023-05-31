United Structural Systems Partners with Ox Foundation Solutions

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Structural Systems (“USS”), a portfolio company of Summit Park, is pleased to announce it has completed a recapitalization of Ox Foundation Solutions (“Ox”), a residential foundation repair and basement waterproofing services provider serving customers primarily in Alabama. The investment was made in partnership with Ox owners Kevin Weber and Dannon Appleyard. Kevin serves as CEO and Dannon leads the company’s sales efforts. They will both maintain leadership roles going forward.

Headquartered in Calera, AL, Ox provides encapsulation, foundation repair and floor support, basement waterproofing, and polyurethane injection services to residential homeowners. Ox represents the first add-on acquisition for USS.

With over 25 years of experience, USS provides foundation repair, crawl space repair, and basement waterproofing services to residential homeowners in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and Northern Alabama, as well as to commercial customers throughout the country. Summit Park invested in USS in February 2023.

Stephen Stites, Vice President at Summit Park, said, “We’re thrilled to partner with Kevin, Dannon, and the rest of their team to accelerate the growth of Ox. The company’s strong reputation and complementary geographic presence make the business a perfect first add-on acquisition for USS.”

Craig Leyers, President and CEO of USS, added, “We are excited to welcome Ox to the USS family. They share our core values of creating a great place to work for our team members and providing superior service to our customers. We believe this partnership will enhance our ability to grow both Ox and USS, and are excited to continue our M&A campaign.”

Kevin Weber, CEO of Ox, added, “Dannon and I have invested meaningfully over the last several years to build Ox into the business it is today. For that reason, we did not take our choice of partner lightly. We’re more confident than we’ve ever been in the company’s future success and look forward to its next phase of growth with the support and partnership of USS and Summit Park.”

About United Structural Systems

United Structural Systems is a leading provider of foundation repair, crawl space repair, and basement waterproofing services. USS is headquartered in Nashville, TN and primarily serves residential homeowners in Central Tennessee, Southern Kentucky, and Northern Alabama. With over 25 years of experience, USS has established itself as a leading service provider through its commitment to its customers and high-quality work. For more information, visit: https://usstn.com/.

About Summit Park

Summit Park is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based private investment firm focused exclusively on the lower middle market. The firm invests across a range of industries, including services, consumer, and industrial growth. The Firm has made over 40 investments in the lower middle market totaling more than $2 billion in total enterprise value. The firm’s capital can be used to facilitate a change in ownership, to support expansion and growth, to provide partial liquidity to existing owners, or to support an industry consolidation plan. For more information, visit www.summitparkllc.com.