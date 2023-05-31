Nucleai and Adlai Nortye Partner to Identify and Validate Novel Spatial Biomarkers Across Adlai Clinical Trials

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nucleai, a leader in AI-powered spatial biology, and Adlai Nortye, a global biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative immuno-oncology therapies, today announced a strategic partnership to identify, validate and test novel H&E-based biomarkers across Adlai Nortye’s Phase 2 and 3 clinical trials. The collaboration will initially focus on identifying subjects that could derive benefit from Buparlisib treatment in metastatic Squamous Cell Carcinoma of Head and Neck (SCCHN) patients and will expand to other indications and clinical trials.

Nucleai's expertise in extracting and analyzing quantitative spatial features from pathology images, combined with Adlai Nortye's expertise in drug development and immunotherapy enables a novel and differentiated approach to drug development. Together, they aim to leverage spatial biology to further understand the tumor microenvironment and translate these findings into actionable biomarkers for use in clinical trials.

"We are excited to partner with Adlai Nortye to bring novel spatial biomarkers to the forefront of drug research and development," said Oscar Puig, VP Translational Medicine and Diagnostics at Nucleai. "The ability to explore, quantify and visualize complex spatial relationships in the tumor microenvironment provides a unique opportunity to transform how therapies are developed, and we look forward to support Adlai Nortye's mission to disrupt immunotherapy."

“The partnership between Nucleai and Adlai Nortye signifies a joint commitment to pushing the boundaries of scientific innovation and accelerating the development of next-generation treatments. By bridging the gap between spatial biology and clinical practice, the collaboration aims to revolutionize patient care and improve outcomes for cancer patients,” said Lars Birgerson, President and CMO at Adlai Nortye.

About Nucleai:

Nucleai is an AI-powered spatial biology company with a mission to transform drug development and clinical treatment decisions by unlocking the power of pathology data. Nucleai provides pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and diagnostics laboratories with a state-of-the-art AI platform to improve clinical trials and clinical decision-making. For more information, please visit www.nucleai.ai.

About Adlai Nortye:

Adlai Nortye is a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative oncology drugs, with its R&D and global clinical operation centers in both China and the U.S. With a strategic emphasis on oncology, the Company has built a global pipeline through collaborations and internal discovery with six drug candidates in development. Currently, three of them are being investigated in multiple clinical trials.