Triumph Group Partners with ZS to Deliver Personalized Customer Experience via State-of-the-Art SaaS Product, Personalize.AI

NEW DELHI & SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Triumph Group, the world’s leading intimate apparel company, has signed a two-year partnership with ZS, a global management consulting and technology firm, to design and deliver personalized interventions for customer engagement by deploying Personalize.AI, ZS’s state-of-the-art, artificial-intelligence-driven, software-as-a-service product. Through this partnership, Triumph is harnessing the power of AI-enabled technologies to increase customer engagement and improve sales by understanding nuances in customer purchase behavior.

Personalize.AI (P.AI) is an AI-first, cloud native SaaS product from ZS that leverages customer personal preferences, channel affiliation, promotion responsiveness and inventory to recommend the right content, product and offer at an individual customer level. P.AI does this by using AI to engineer features, identify customer-level opportunities and predict tailored product-offer recommendations that customers love. P.AI analyzes, designs and launches targeted marketing activities in each market, helping scale customer base.

During the pilot phase, P.AI was able to help deliver up to 40% incremental conversion lift and create better experiences for its customers. Triumph was able to identify customer preferences accurately and re-activate lost customers with a 2x lift. This partnership covers nine APAC markets: Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, China, Vietnam, Thailand, Australia, and India.

Nicola Tacchi, Triumph Group’s Global Head of Marketing, said, “We believe that everything we do should feel individual to our customer. My primary goal was to ensure that our adoption of Personalize.AI should translate to meaningful individual experiences for each Triumph customer. This partnership has enabled us to start on a journey of building deeper and relevant connections with the customer. It is about anticipating the needs of the customer, what they want to see and when they want to hear from us.”

Gopi Vikranth, ZS Partner and Personalize.AI lead, said, “Triumph is a great win for our AI-first Personalize.AI product, ZS’s AI capabilities and deep functional expertise. Triumph was looking for an avenue to leapfrog and deliver one-to-one, AI-driven experiences to its customers while avoiding the high cycle time and friction associated with operationalizing AI. Through the product, we were able to operationalize Triumph’s vision for delivering personalized experiences seamlessly across its stores and digital channels in record time, delivering double-digit incremental revenue impact.”

Neil Lewis, Triumph International’s Head of Marketing, Asia said, “Today we have established a loyal customer base in APAC markets. We wanted to move up the value chain to deliver AI-driven personalization to customers on a one-to-one basis. It was our vision to bring in elements of loyalty, customer journeys, cross-sell and upsell of items, and brand engagement seamlessly across both online and offline channels. Personalize.AI is helping us achieve that in record time and drive incremental impact both in stores and over digital channels.”

Tarun Pandey, ZS Partner and APAC lead, said, “Our objective was to help Triumph realize its vision and deliver impact fast. We started with a few markets for Triumph in 2022 and the results were remarkable. Triumph saw the results within two weeks from implementation. Our product enables marketing, data science and IT operations teams to work seamlessly together, a benefit that our clients across industries appreciate. For Triumph, we were able to bring personalized experiences to reality within 90 days and start delivering impact.”

The journey started in 2022 with Personalize.AI by dynamically identifying micro-cohorts in conjunction with Triumph’s marketing objectives and existing customer segments based on individual customer journeys, preferences, and purchase patterns. Personalize.AI can seamlessly integrate with an organization’s existing marketing technology stack, including its CRM and campaign delivery platform, to ensure personalized offers are delivered to potential customers based on the insights from their purchasing pattern with minimal disruption to a company’s existing CRM setup.

About ZS and Personalize.AI:

ZS is a management consulting and technology firm focused on transforming global healthcare and beyond. We leverage our leading-edge analytics, plus the power of data, science, and products to help our clients make more intelligent decisions, deliver innovative solutions, and improve outcomes for all. Founded in 1983, ZS has more than 14,000 employees in 35 offices worldwide.

Personalize.AI (P.AI) is a state-of-the-art cloud native AI SaaS product from ZS that leverages data from loyalty rewards programs, clickstream, transactions, and campaigns to create highly targeted 1:1 personalized customer journeys and products & offer recommendations.

About Triumph Group:

Triumph Group is one of the world’s largest intimate apparel companies. It enjoys a presence in over 80 countries with the core brands Triumph® and sloggi®. Globally, the company serves 20,000 wholesale customers and sells its products in more than 2,300 controlled points of sale as well as via several own online shops. The Triumph Group is a member of the amfori Business Social Compliance Initiative (amfori BSCI).