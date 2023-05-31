AllClear Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Aircraft Wheel and Brake, LLC

MIRAMAR, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllClear Aerospace & Defense (“AllClear”) has signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Aircraft Wheel and Brake, LLC, a Kaman company. Under the agreement, AllClear will serve as the exclusive distributor of Aircraft Wheel and Brake’s wheels, brakes, and associated components in support of the KT-1 and KT-100 platforms to select international regions. Aircraft Wheel and Brake is a leading manufacturer of aircraft wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic products for military aircraft markets. Through this partnership, AllClear continues to expand its product portfolio and military aerospace aftermarket support for the KT-1 and KT-100 programs.

“ We are thrilled to serve as an exclusive distributor in support of the KT-1 and KT-100 programs for Aircraft Wheel and Brake by Kaman,” stated Richard Potts, Vice President of OEM Management for AllClear. “ With our combined strengths I am confident we will provide an advanced service offering to our customers through solid delivery of quality products.”

“ Aircraft Wheel and Brake is pleased to continue our strategic partnership with AllClear to support the KT-1 and KT-100 programs. We believe AllClear’s approach to servicing global customers as well as its worldwide presence will provide end users with high availability and support of Aircraft Wheel and Brake’s products,” said Marissa Maslowski, Business Team Leader for Aircraft Wheel and Brake, LLC.

About AllClear Aerospace & Defense

AllClear is the military aftermarket industry’s leading provider of mission-ready solutions, providing excellence in sustainment for the U.S. and allied militaries. Headquartered in Miramar, Florida, AllClear’s sustainment solutions cover over 25 of the most utilized military aircraft platforms, supported with distribution agreements from leading OEMs, in-house and managed repair services, engineered products, and manufacturing capabilities.

AllClear represents more than 30 years of defense aerospace sustainment experience and expertise. AllClear is focused on the bigger mission mindset of keeping militaries mission ready. AllClear locations include Abu Dhabi, UAE; Camarillo, CA; Chatsworth, CA; Greenville, SC; Macon, GA; Miramar, FL; Seoul, S. Korea; Singapore; South San Francisco, CA; Tokyo, Japan. To learn more visit GoAllClear.com.