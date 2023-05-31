Maryland Tech Council, Mount St. Mary’s University Partner to Offer Continuing Education to Tech & Life Sciences Professionals

FREDERICK, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Maryland Tech Council (MTC), the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state, and Mount St. Mary’s University (MSMU), a private Frederick County-based university with a 215-year history, today announced a partnership to provide MTC’s members with continuing education opportunities needed to advance their careers.

With this partnership, MTC’s over 700 members will be eligible for 20 percent tuition savings on courses in the university’s Division of Continuing Studies. Fields of study include data science, logistics and supply chain management, business administration, biotechnology, project management, cybersecurity, and more. Courses can count toward undergraduate degrees, post-baccalaureate certificates, and graduate degrees.

MSMU’s Division of Continuing Studies operates from the university’s Frederick campus and online, where it offers convenient, flexible, and affordable courses. Faculty include full-time university professors and accomplished working professionals who teach at night. The combination helps students learn concepts in their field of interest and see how theory fits into real-world experience.

“Tuition costs can often deter professionals from taking advantage of continuing education opportunities,” said Kelly Schulz, CEO of the Maryland Tech Council. “This exciting partnership with Mount St. Mary’s University lets our members achieve real savings on flexible coursework relevant to their careers.”

“For more than 20 years Mount St. Mary’s University has proudly served adult undergraduate and graduate students in Frederick County,” said Jennifer Staiger, Ph.D., MSMU’s associate provost of the Division of Continuing Studies. “As a Partner in Trust with the Maryland Tech Council, we are deeply honored to offer reasonably priced educational opportunities that help our fellow MTC members ensure that their employees have the education and skill sets needed.”

To learn more about the partnership and available courses, visit www.msmary.edu/MTC.

About the Maryland Tech Council

The Maryland Tech Council (MTC) is a collaborative community that is actively engaged in building strong technology and life science industries by supporting the efforts of our individual members. We are the largest technology and life sciences trade association in the state of Maryland, and we provide value by giving members a forum to learn, share, and connect. MTC brings the region’s community together into a single, united organization that empowers our members to achieve their business goals through advocacy, networking, and education. The vision for the Maryland Tech Council is to propel Maryland to become the number one innovation economy for life sciences and technology in the country. Follow us at mdtechcouncil.com, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Mount Saint Mary's University

Mount St. Mary’s University is a private, liberal arts, Catholic university near historic Emmitsburg, Maryland, with a satellite campus in Frederick, Maryland’s second-largest city. The university offers more than 80 majors, minors, concentrations, and special programs for traditional undergraduate students, and more than 20 adult undergraduate and graduate level programs as well as 24 NCAA Division I athletic teams. The Mount includes Mount St. Mary’s Seminary, the largest Catholic seminary in the United States, and the National Shrine Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes, an idyllic shrine for spiritual reflection located on the hill above the university. Follow us at msmary.edu, LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.