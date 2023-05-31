Empathy and Majesco Partner to Provide Innovative Tech to Benefit Life Insurance Carriers and Beneficiaries

MORRISTOWN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced a new partnership with Empathy, the innovator behind the leading platform that helps families navigate the emotional and logistical challenges of loss. This partnership will provide life insurers with tech-powered services to aid them in delivering comprehensive bereavement support to beneficiaries.

Empathy’s recently published installment of its annual Cost of Dying Report sheds light on the financial and emotional demands of loss, finding that the average bereaved family spends close to $5,000 on all legal matters, yet under 15% of these families have access to life insurance or dedicated funds to settle the estate. The strain faced by bereaved families presents both a challenge and an opportunity for life insurance carriers, as they work with families struggling through these burdens every day. Insurance providers are in a unique position to go beyond a financial payout and act as a source of support, guidance, and information for grieving beneficiaries.

“ If you want to build a relationship of trust and generational loyalty with beneficiaries, the first step is providing valuable support that acknowledges the nature and significance of the burden they face,” said Ron Gura, Co-Founder & CEO of Empathy. “ Our experience has taught us that the burden of loss is both broad and deep, and life insurers can play a leading role in supporting bereaved families as they navigate emotional and logistical challenges. Partnering with industry leaders like Majesco further simplifies the implementation of our services with insurers of all sizes, meeting beneficiaries where they are. Together, we are transforming transactions into relationships and sticking around with families in the days, weeks, and months following their loss.”

Both Empathy and Majesco provide unique solutions for insurance companies seeking to better support their beneficiaries. Over 350 insurers, from startups to some of the world’s largest insurance companies, use Majesco’s SaaS solutions to anticipate what’s next and deliver customized experiences that customers rely on. Empathy’s bereavement care platform accentuates that support, ensuring that beneficiaries have access to comprehensive grief care and helping them wind down their loved one’s affairs with full administrative assistance.

“ The life, annuity and health market is evolving in its understanding of ways in which insurance providers can improve operationally and create long-term value for beneficiaries especially during their most difficult and critical moments,” said Ray Law, SVP & GM of Products at Majesco. “ As a company focused on delivering outstanding experiences for customers, we pride ourselves on selecting innovative partners like Empathy to maximize the support we are able to offer to the people we serve.”

About Empathy

Empathy is the comprehensive support system for loss, offering bereaved families holistic guidance and care for all of the administrative, emotional, legal, and financial challenges they face after their loved one passes away. Empathy's award-winning app and care team are trusted by leading employers and insurance carriers to support their employees and beneficiaries through life's greatest challenges, saving them time, money, and stress. Headquartered in New York and recognized as a Top Digital Health Company by CB Insights, as well as a Most Innovative Company by FastCompany, Empathy has raised $43 million in funding from leading investors including General Catalyst, Aleph VC, and Entrée Capital. To learn more about Empathy, visit us at empathy.com.

About Majesco

Majesco is the partner P&C and L&AH insurers choose to create and deliver outstanding experiences for customers. We combine our technology and insurance experience to anticipate what’s next, without losing sight of what’s important now. Over 330 insurers, from greenfields and startups to some of the world’s largest insurers, rely on Majesco’s SaaS platforms solutions of core, data, analytics, digital, and rich ecosystem of partners to create their next now.

As an industry leader, we don’t believe in managing risk by avoiding change. We embrace change, even cause it, to get and stay ahead of risk. With 825+ successful implementations we are uniquely qualified to bridge the gap between a traditional insurance industry approach and a pure digital mindset. We give customers the confidence to decide, the products to perform, and the follow-through to execute.