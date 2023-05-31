PPG sets science-based 2030 decarbonization targets, reports 2022 sustainability progress

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced its near-term 2030 sustainability goals, including greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions targets that have been validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). The company also marked strong progress against its environmental, social and governance (ESG) priorities, reporting increased sales of sustainably advantaged products, more efficient operations, strong momentum towards achieving diversity, equity and inclusion goals, greater supplier sustainability and strengthened support within communities where the company operates.

“PPG has long been committed to reducing the environmental impact of its own operations, and we are proud to have validated science-based GHG emissions targets that are in line with the expectations of the Paris Agreement,” said Diane Kappas, PPG vice president, global sustainability. “By raising our sustainability ambitions and increasing sales of sustainable solutions for our customers, PPG is advancing its leadership in the paints and coatings industry.”

PPG has committed to reduce absolute emissions from its own operations (scope 1 and 2) by 50% by 2030 from a 2019 base year. It has also committed to reduce absolute scope 3 GHG emissions from purchased goods and services, processing of sold products, and end-of-life treatment of sold products by 30% within the same timeframe. The company’s emissions reduction strategy for its own operations includes energy efficiency projects and renewable energy sourcing. Within the value chain – or scope 3 – PPG is collaborating with suppliers to identify GHG emissions reduction opportunities and lower-carbon raw material sources. PPG recently signed an agreement with NRG Energy Inc. that will enable four PPG paints and coatings manufacturing facilities and 62 PPG PAINTS™ stores in Texas to operate on 100% renewable electricity.

In addition to its science-based emission targets, PPG’s other 2030 ESG targets against a 2019 baseline are:

50% of sales from sustainably advantaged products

15% reduction in water intensity at priority sites

25% reduction in waste intensity

Reuse, recycle or recover 100% of process waste

$5 million additional COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® funding, with each project incorporating an element of sustainability, making the total investment $15 million since 2015

100% of key suppliers assessed against sustainability and social responsibility criteria

100% of employees go home safely each day

5% annual reduction in spill and release rate

Furthermore, the company outlined key progress from the 2022 reporting year including:

Developing sustainable innovations that meet customers’ greatest needs, such as the launch of PPG INNOVEL® PRO, a non-bisphenol/non-BPA coating that ensures minimal spoilage and protection for aluminum beverage cans, while promoting circularity.

Collaborating with Steelcase, a U.S. manufacturer of architecture, furniture and technology products, to further increase the circularity of PPG powder coatings. PPG developed processes to recycle powder overspray into new coatings, which Steelcase uses on brackets, inside drawers and other less-visible surfaces in its products.

Continued investment in PPG’s signature Colorful Communities initiative. The company marked more than 470 projects, impacting more than 8 million people since 2015.

initiative. The company marked more than 470 projects, impacting more than 8 million people since 2015. Strong improvement against 2025 diversity, equity and inclusion aspirational goals, including: 19% increase in U.S. non-frontline Black headcount 16% increase in U.S. non-frontline Latino headcount 8% increase in U.S. non-frontline Asian headcount 31% representation of non-frontline female professionals; a 180 basis-point improvement from 2021



“We remain committed to our journey of fostering a more diverse and inclusive community both within and beyond PPG,” said Marvin Mendoza, PPG global head, diversity, equity and inclusion. “We know that diverse teams perform better, and our 2022 progress is enabling a more equitable, inclusive future where employees feel even more empowered to bring their whole selves to work.”

Additional 2022 progress is outlined in further detail in PPG’s just-released 2022 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report at ppg.com/sustainability.

The Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) mobilizes companies to set science-based targets and boost their competitive advantage in the transition to the low-carbon economy. It is a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). The SBTi call to action is one of the We Mean Business Coalition commitments. The initiative defines and promotes best practice in science-based target setting, offers resources and guidance to reduce barriers to adoption, and independently assesses and approves companies’ targets.

