Malaysia’s Largest Waste Management Provider Selects Allison 3000 SeriesTM to Improve Efficiency of Refuse Vehicles

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions for commercial and defense vehicles, announced today that it has been selected by Southern Waste Management Environment Sdn Bhd (SWM), the largest waste management provider in Malaysia, to enhance the efficiency of their refuse collection operations.

SWM, which manages approximately 40% of Malaysia’s waste collection and disposal services, is upgrading its fleet with 250 HINO 500 Series refuse trucks equipped with Allison 3000 SeriesTM transmissions. These new trucks provide smooth operation, reduced maintenance and downtime, and have proven to be effective in enabling the company to collect refuse every day without any disruptions, which has significantly improved efficiency.

"Given the stop-and-go driving conditions that are common in urban areas, as well as the challenges of soft road surfaces and inclines, we understand the importance of reliable and efficient refuse collection operations. That's why we are excited to introduce our new refuse trucks equipped with Allison 3000 Series transmissions," said Amirludin Che Ahmad, Operations Manager, Southern Waste Management. "So far, more than 50 HINO 500 Series refuse trucks have been put into operation, and we are confident that this expanding new fleet will enable us to achieve reliable and efficient performance under demanding conditions."

SWM’s HINO 500 refuse truck pairs the Hino J08E-WK engine and an Allison 3000 Series six-speed fully automatic transmission with Power Take-Off. The new refuse vehicles have enabled SWM to reach its fuel consumption and productivity targets of two kilometers per liter, using just one ride to collect all garbage within a specific time frame. Additionally, drivers have reported less stress in vehicle operation due to improved maneuverability and drivability.

"We are honored to support SWM's mission to keep Malaysia clean and environmentally sustainable. Our fully automatic transmissions are designed to offer the best possible driving experience for refuse truck drivers, which ultimately results in better service for customers,” said Ken Ong, Sales Director, Southeast Asia and Taiwan, Allison Transmission. “We look forward to a continued partnership with SWM and to further advancing the refuse collection industry in Malaysia."

Allison Transmission’s 3000 Series is designed for medium-duty commercial vehicles and is engineered to adapt and operate efficiently in a variety of applications. The 3000 Series is built to make medium-duty vehicles more fuel efficient and easier to operate.

To learn more about Allison’s 3000 Series automatic transmissions, please visit allisontransmission.com.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is a leading designer and manufacturer of propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles and the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions that Improve the Way the World Works. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (tactical wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a presence in more than 150 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil, manufacturing facilities in the USA, Hungary and India, as well as global engineering resources, including electrification engineering centers in Indianapolis, Indiana, Auburn Hills, Michigan and London in the United Kingdom. Allison also has approximately 1,600 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.