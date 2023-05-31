Market-Leader Stetson Strides Into Men’s Grooming

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scent Beauty, Inc., the world’s first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke fragrances, is expanding its partnership with legendary American men's cologne brand STETSON to introduce STETSON Men’s Grooming, fueled by state-of-the-art personal care formulae targeted to men of all generations.

The STETSON men’s grooming portfolio includes hair and body washes, body spray, facial washes, and face and beard moisturizers available in four signature, natural aromatic fragrances inspired by ingredients of the American West.

Time-tested, Original captures a rugged, woody essence with notes of mountain citrus and sage, targeting men 45+, who are current consumers of Stetson Cologne.

captures a rugged, woody essence with notes of mountain citrus and sage, targeting men 45+, who are current consumers of To reach a more urban, hipster target 25+, Stetson Spirit is powered by warm amber, sandalwood and desert sage.

is powered by warm amber, sandalwood and desert sage. To reach a more gender-fluid consumer, including women and men, Stetson Oasis is an intensely fresh, natural scent experience with essence of cactus flower, bergamot and rosewood.

is an intensely fresh, natural scent experience with essence of cactus flower, bergamot and rosewood. Stetson Off-Road targets the youngest consumer, 18+, with adventurous notes of black tea, mountain sandalwood, and fragrant cedar.

“Entering into men's grooming was a natural extension of the STETSON brand,” says Robert Dundon, CEO of STETSON Worldwide. “In partnership with Scent Beauty, we’re excited to expand our product offering to reach a new generation of consumers while also extending our signature STETSON Original scent to new categories.”

“We are thrilled to expand our partnership with STETSON into the booming category of men’s grooming," says Steve Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty, Inc. "Following our announcement in 2021, we have been working toward making STETSON a mega-brand, capitalizing on its relevance to men of all generations, and its great heritage of American craftsmanship."

Brand ambassador of STETSON, Luke Grimes--star of the hit Paramount television series Yellowstone--said of this partnership: “I am very excited to be part of the journey with STETSON. These products perfectly evoke the spirit of the American West and remind me of my childhood and that liberating feeling of exploring the great outdoors.”

The collection will launch June 21st ($5.99-$7.99 MSRP) on Stetson.com and is available now at ScentBeauty.com, JC Penney, Amazon, Hannaford, The U.S. Military, and Boscovs.

About Stetson

As it has since 1865, Stetson is an iconic brand that embodies the resourceful, authentic, adaptable and diverse core of the American spirit. A global leader in authentic American lifestyle products, Stetson is committed to a heritage of craftmanship and quality that communicates individuality and freedom. John B. Stetson’s story of perseverance continues today, over 150 years later in step with the journey of America—ever evolving, yet timeless.

About Scent Beauty, Inc.

Scent Beauty, Inc. is the world's first multi-brand e-commerce platform for bespoke scented products through unique, culturally relevant Brands to consumers worldwide, available on ScentBeauty.com. Scent Beauty's portfolio consists of sectors that showcase the extensive possibilities of scent: Fashion, Lifestyle, Influencers, Artists and Artisans. Scent Beauty is a leader in product innovation and subscribes to the values of diversity, sustainability and ease of shopping from home.