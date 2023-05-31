DOE Award to Zap Energy for Fusion Pilot Plant Design

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zap Energy was selected by the Department of Energy (DOE) today for support of the conceptual design of a fusion pilot plant (FPP) through the DOE’s Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program.

The award of $5 million in federal funding will contribute to the development of a pilot plant using Zap’s sheared-flow-stabilized Z-pinch fusion technology. The company also committed to targets including a community benefits plan to engage with neighbors and stakeholders while planning and building a clean-energy fusion power station.

“Zap’s selection reflects our tangible progress toward an achievable, grid-ready power source,” said Benj Conway, CEO and Co-founder of Zap Energy. “This program aligns with our aggressive milestones and bolsters our ability to succeed as quickly as possible.”

The DOE awarded the underlying public-private funding to fusion companies as part of the Energy Act of 2020. The Milestone-Based Fusion Development Program aims to help for-profit entities achieve technical and commercial milestones in creating a successful design of a fusion pilot plant.

About Zap Energy

Zap Energy is building a low-cost, compact and scalable fusion energy platform that conﬁnes and compresses plasma without the need for expensive and complex magnetic coils. Zap’s sheared-flow-stabilized Z-pinch technology provides compelling fusion economics and requires orders of magnitude less capital than conventional approaches. Zap Energy has over one hundred team members in two facilities near Seattle and is backed by leading ﬁnancial and strategic investors. Visit Zap online at zapenergy.com.