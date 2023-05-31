Dittoe Public Relations Leads NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball Social Media Channels to 296 Million Impressions, 23 Million Engagements

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dittoe Public Relations, an award-winning national public relations and social media agency, was selected by the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) to lead social media management for NCAA Division I women’s basketball during the 2022-2023 season, including March Madness.

From the second week of November 2022 to mid-April 2023, the agency managed Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and TikTok channels for NCAA women’s basketball, garnering:

Over 296 million impressions (a 172% increase compared to the 2021-22 season).

More than 23 million engagements (a 442% increase).

Over 202 million video views (a 702% increase).

Nearly 350,000 new followers for the season (a 7,059% increase).

“Dittoe PR has gone above and beyond our expectations in all aspects,” said Chris Dion, NCAA associate director of digital and social media. “We chose to partner with Dittoe PR because of their extensive experience in social media and PR for big sports events and organizations. They have become like part of our team and their expertise in social media strategy has been very helpful in surpassing our goals.”

Dittoe PR’s primary responsibilities on behalf of NCAA Division I women’s basketball include copywriting, community management and live game coverage across its social media channels. The agency led 24/7 monitoring of the women’s basketball conversation; daily interaction with the women’s basketball community; monitoring and amplifying membership content; and live game coverage of all top 25 competitions, rankings, breaking news, schedules and more. Dittoe PR also supports graphic design for live scores, rankings and winners.

Additional highlights of Dittoe PR’s social media management on behalf of NCAA women’s basketball include a record-breaking gain of more than 107,000 Instagram and TikTok followers in the week following the conclusion of March Madness and over 118 million cross platform video views.

“It has been a privilege to partner with the NCAA to create social media content that excites women’s basketball fans and showcases the incredible talent of players and their schools,” said Megan Custodio, senior vice president and partner of Dittoe Public Relations. “Our agency was co-founded by a college athlete, and this plays into our passion for bringing heightened awareness to the collegiate sports community. We are honored to have the opportunity to shine a brighter spotlight on women’s collegiate basketball.”

Dittoe Public Relations has experience managing social media efforts for premier sporting events and organizations, including NCAA baseball and softball; the NCAA Men’s Final Four; and Indiana Sports Corp during the 2021 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, 2022 Big Ten Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments, 2022 College Football Playoffs and 2021-2022 Big Ten Football Championship.

Additionally, Dittoe Public Relations has also led PR for numerous large-scale sporting events and organizations, including multiple BMW Championship tournaments (the penultimate FedEx Cup playoff event on the PGA TOUR); the Western Golf Association’s Evans Scholars Foundation; the Hotel Fitness Championship (a Web.com Tour tournament); the United States Parachute Association; and USA Football.

Dittoe PR was founded in Indianapolis in 1999 and currently has 35 full-time employees dedicated specifically to PR and social media. Over the past 24 years, the company has grown and diversified its client roster to span many industries, including hospitality, retail, sports, consumer products, nonprofit, education, healthcare, financial services, tech and more. Dittoe PR clients include Vita Coco, Atlas Van Lines, Western Governors University (WGU), WhistlePig, Hillenbrand and Merchants Capital.

For more information about Dittoe PR, visit www.dittoepr.com.

About Dittoe Public Relations

Founded in 1999, Dittoe Public Relations is a national public relations and social media agency headquartered in Indianapolis and specializing in media relations, thought leadership, content creation, social media, influencer relations and crisis communications. Dittoe PR serves an impressive roster of clients in many industries, including hospitality, retail, sports, consumer products, nonprofit, education, healthcare, financial services, tech and more. To learn more, visit www.dittoepr.com.