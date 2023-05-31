Advanced Test Equipment Corporation Becomes Authorized Rental Partner for Anritsu

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Advanced Test Equipment Corporation (ATEC), a leading provider of electronic test and measurement equipment rentals, sales, and calibration services, has been named an authorized rental partner for Anritsu Company, a global leader in test and measurement solutions.

Through this partnership, ATEC will be able to offer a wide range of Anritsu’s advanced testing solutions to its customers, including signal generators, network analyzers, and spectrum analyzers. With ATEC’s comprehensive rental inventory and Anritsu’s industry-leading instruments, customers will have access to a powerful and reliable testing solution for their critical applications.

“ATEC is excited to partner with Anritsu to expand our rental offerings and provide our customers with access to their cutting-edge test and measurement equipment,” said Jamison Berg, ATEC’s Vice President. “This partnership allows us to provide an even broader range of solutions to our customers, helping them meet their testing needs and achieve their goals.”

As an authorized rental partner, ATEC will receive training and support from Anritsu to ensure the highest level of customer service and technical expertise. ATEC will also offer Anritsu’s comprehensive service and support programs, including calibration, repair, and maintenance services.

“Anritsu believes in providing customers with a complete test solution, from industry-leading test equipment to responsive service and support. Our partnership with ATEC continues our commitment to collaborate with other industry leaders to create a premier experience at every stage for our customers,” said Robert E. Johnson, Anritsu Company Vice President and General Manager. “Through our partnership, we can offer customers a comprehensive solution that satisfies their testing needs and helps them remain ahead of their competition.”

