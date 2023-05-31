ABS Wavesight and Ascenz Marorka Collaborate to Digitalize Saudi Arabia’s Oil & Gas Sector

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ABS Wavesight™, the ABS-affiliated maritime software as a service (SaaS) company, and Ascenz Marorka, a globally trusted provider of end-to-end maritime digital solutions and part of the GTT Group, today announced they will work together to support maritime digitalization efforts within the Saudi Arabian oil, gas and offshore sectors. The collaboration will combine ABS Wavesight’s Nautical Systems™ with Ascenz Marorka’s Smart Electronic Fuel Monitoring System (EFMS) to help businesses in these sectors gain comprehensive insight into every aspect of their operations.

“At ABS Wavesight, we are firm believers that the future of maritime will be built on collaboration: across sectors and between industry leaders,” said Paul Sells, Chief Executive Officer at ABS Wavesight. “As such, we’re committed to working with and learning from our peers to empower operators with connected systems and robust data to facilitate more efficient operations. Our work with Ascenz Marorka will not only help steward a new, more connected era for shipping but a more sustainable future for our planet.”

Under the agreement, the two companies will contribute complementary solutions to support Saudi Arabian oil, gas, and offshore operations. ABS Wavesight’s Nautical Systems will enable best-in-class voyage optimization and management tools, supported by NS eLogs™, the company’s powerful digital logbook solution. Ascenz Marorka’s on- and off-board Smart EFMS—approved by global oil majors—will round out the combined offering with accurate, comprehensive and insightful fuel consumption and performance monitoring.

“Informed decision-making can only come from trustworthy data sets,” said Anouar Kiassi, Vice President Digital at GTT. “Without accurate fuel tracking, bunkering and advanced performance insights, decisions are based on fragile assumptions—and the rise of connected vessels highlights that fact. ABS Wavesight and Ascenz Marorka both recognize the opportunities that better monitoring and contextualized analytics can afford operators, and this belief sits at the heart of our collaboration.”

About ABS Wavesight

ABS Wavesight™, an ABS-affiliated company, is a global leader in the maritime industry pushing to decarbonize operations at sea through digitalization. Built on the successes of ABS’ industry-leading My Digital Fleet™ and Nautical Systems platforms, the company’s flagship program provides maritime clients with innovative fleet management software to improve the reliability and performance of their shipping operations. ABS Wavesight’s portfolio is comprised of best-in-class proprietary technology and third-party integrations that offer unparalleled insight into every aspect of a fleet’s operations. Since its release in 2020, My Digital Fleet has been delivering real-time, data-driven insights to help clients improve fleet efficiency, reduce costs, and manage risk.

About Ascenz Marorka

For several years, Ascenz and Marorka, have offered a full range of solutions to ship-owners and charterers around the world to support the maritime industry in its digital and energy transformation and thus contribute to building a sustainable world.

Ascenz Marorka is the result of the collaboration of two pioneering companies in the digitalisation of the maritime industry: Ascenz, a Singaporean company with an extensive experience in Electronic Fuel Management, and Marorka, an Icelandic expert in vessel performance management.