Jenzabar Partners With Synoptix and ProctorFree to Further Drive Student Success

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jenzabar, Inc., a leading technology innovator in higher education serving the new student, today announced it has partnered with Synoptix and ProctorFree to deliver critical services and solutions that will enable higher education institutions to further accelerate digital transformation. These partnerships will enable Jenzabar to offer even greater financial planning and online learning functionality.

“Colleges are increasingly looking to digital solutions that empower employees at all levels to drive institution and student success,” said Omer Riaz, Vice President of Strategy and Innovation at Jenzabar. “Synoptix and ProctorFree have exemplary histories of delivering solutions that have helped transform campuses by providing administrators and faculty with user-friendly tools that drive operational efficiency and modernize student experiences.”

Synoptix

Synoptix, a leading developer of financial reporting and budgeting software for higher education, will partner with Jenzabar so institutions can leverage financial planning analysis software that empowers everyone within the organization to make better business decisions.

“We’re excited to partner with a company that shares our mission and values the importance of helping institutions achieve their unique goals,” said Dr. David Andersen, Synoptix President. “It’s imperative that the higher education community has visibility to make the best decisions. To that end, Synoptix will give Jenzabar users the ability to customize financial reports around institutional needs without IT assistance, easily compare different time periods, build single reports that can be run for each department with complete drill downs, and then automate report distribution.”

Synoptix was designed with the needs of higher education in mind. With a direct connection to Jenzabar, and any other data source, including spreadsheets, Synoptix simplifies the complex financial reporting process and dramatically reduces the time to produce key financial reports.

ProctorFree

ProctorFree provides students and faculty with an on-demand online proctoring solution that enables students to take their exams anytime, with no complicated pre-scheduling. ProctorFree’s identity management system integrates with Jenzabar to ensure that test-takers’ identities are verified, and then uses a continuous identity verification process to ensure that the person who is taking the exam continues to be the correct person. ProctorFree monitors activity across three critical data streams produced by the test taker: screen share data from the user’s device, audio of the testing environment, and video of the testing environment. A remote ProctorFree proctor reviews the test taker using the data streams and uses a flagging system to alert school administrators to any activity that may be cheating.

“We were first drawn to Jenzabar by its vision and mission statement that is focused on creating learning pathways so that everyone in the world has an opportunity to learn and find their true calling,” said Mike Murphy, CEO of ProctorFree. “To a person, everyone we have dealt with has held deep industry experience and was clearly focused on creating successful outcomes for Jenzabar clients and end users. It’s rare to find a partnership like this, and we are thrilled to officially now be a referral partner with Jenzabar. Our focus will remain to provide the best proctoring services possible through our seamless integration with Jenzabar’s eLearning platform. This is the beginning of the next step in our relationship, and we look forward to helping even more colleges and universities within the Jenzabar ecosystem.”

About Jenzabar

Created out of a passion for education and a vision for technology, Jenzabar offers disruptive, innovative software solutions and services that empower students’ success and help higher education institutions meet the demands of the modern student. Over 1,350 higher educational campuses harness Jenzabar solutions for improved performance across campus and a more personalized and connected experience for the student. For further information, please visit www.jenzabar.com or on Twitter @Jenzabar or on LinkedIn.

About Synoptix

Synoptix delivers the engine that powers the best business decisions, accelerating your potential to grow & adapt. We uncover intelligence across your entire organization by giving you instant visibility into all of your data. Synoptix is a leading innovator of Financial Planning & Analysis software designed to make your complex budgeting, forecasting & planning needs easy, without needing to rely on IT. Our tool empowers team members to make confident decisions using up-to-the-minute data analytics.

About ProctorFree

ProctorFree’s mission is to support the successful delivery of education around the world. By providing online proctoring software and supporting the delivery of proctored exams for colleges, employers, and assessment providers looking to protect test integrity, ProctorFree remains focused on providing organizations cost-effective and flexible online proctoring solutions. For more information, visit ProctorFree.com or email info@proctorfree.com.