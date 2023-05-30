Kontrol Technologies Selected by new Municipal Customer for Net Zero Emissions Building Design and Receives Second USA Patent for System and Method for Detecting Airborne Pathogens

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kontrol Technologies Corp. (NEO:KNR) (OTCQB:KNRLF) (FSE:1K8) (“Kontrol” or the “Company”), a leader in smart buildings and cities has been selected by a Municipal Customer for Net Zero Emissions building design and has received its second USA patent for System and Method for Detecting Airborne Pathogens.

“We are pleased to continue to grow our net zero emission business with a new Municipal opportunity,” said Paul Ghezzi, CEO of Kontrol Technologies. “We continue to win new customers who are focused on the transition to electrification and lowering building emissions. In addition to growing our operating business we continue to add to our expanding intellectual property with our second USA patent for airborne pathogen monitoring.”

The Company has been awarded USA Patent No. 11,662,278. The Patent covers an air sampling system which includes an air inflow channel having an air inlet portion at a top end; the air inflow channel being oriented substantially vertically; a fan configured to cause air in a sampling environment to flow into the air inflow channel via the inlet portion; a cooling unit for cooling air in the air inflow channel, the cooling unit disposed downstream of the inlet portion; a collection chamber for collecting liquid water condensed from air in the air inflow channel; the collection chamber being fluidly connected to the air inflow channel; and a sensing unit for determining a volume of liquid in the collection chamber, wherein the cooling unit is controlled in response to signals generated by the sensing unit.

Kontrol Technologies Corp.

Kontrol Technologies Corp., a Canadian public company, is a leader in smart buildings and cities through IoT, Cloud and SaaS technology. Kontrol provides solutions and services to its customers to improve energy management, monitor continuous emissions and accelerate the sustainability of all buildings.

Additional information about Kontrol Technologies Corp. can be found on its website at www.kontrolcorp.com and by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither IIROC nor any stock exchange or other securities regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “likely”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “potential”, “proposed”, “estimate”, “believe” or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions “may” or “will” happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press releases includes, but is not limited to, the following: future testing to be conducted by Kontrol of its products; the future success of any of Kontrol’s products; and customer demand relating to air quality and water testing products.

Where Kontrol expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that sufficient capital will be available to the Company; that future testing can be conducted as planned; that technology will be as effective as anticipated; that existing relationships and contracts entered into by the Company will continue on the same or similar terms, or at all; and that demand will continue for air quality or water monitoring products and for the Company’s products in particular.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, that sufficient capital and financing cannot be obtained on reasonable terms, or at all; that the Company’s technologies will not prove as effective as expected; that customers and potential customers will not be as accepting of the Company's product and service offering as expected and/or that demand for such products and services will not continue; that the Company’s test results will not be replicated in the future or that future testing will not be conducted; that the Company will not maintain its existing relationships or contracts on the same terms or at all; and government and regulatory factors impacting the energy conservation industry. Kontrol BioCloud is an air quality technology and not a medical device. The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus).

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. Kontrol does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.