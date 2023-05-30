Mobilitie to Deploy Industry-Leading 5G Network for Nashville Yards’ New, State-of-the-Art Music Venue

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. & NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Leading US communications infrastructure provider Mobilitie, soon to be Boldyn Networks, will provide high-speed, ubiquitous 5G connectivity to Nashville Yards’ new, ultra-modern music venue as a result of a new partnership, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships. Located at the epicenter of the 18-acre mixed-use development, the planned 4,500-capacity concert hall will open at the end of 2024 and bring more intimate entertainment events to Nashville’s lively music scene.

Mobilitie’s innovative in-building Distributed Antenna System (DAS) network will support all 5G spectrum bands and major wireless carriers to provide a seamless and high-quality mobile connection throughout the venue. The connectivity will not only meet future wireless demands, but also allow for expanded digital initiatives, improved venue operations and enhanced communications capabilities for artists, fans, and staff.

“Thanks to the combined efforts of Mobilitie and AEG, the Nashville Yards music venue is poised to be one of the most technologically advanced of its kind,” said Cary Mack, Managing Partner for Southwest Value Partners. “We’re confident that the new venue network will bring Nashville residents an unparalleled connectivity experience and access to the very best Music City has to offer.”

“The live entertainment landscape is rapidly evolving, and our patrons expect a frictionless, reliable and secure mobile connection,” said Nick Baker, Chief Operating Officer, AEG Global Partnerships. “There was no question that Mobilitie would be our go-to partner for this project, given our long-term relationship and their proven track record and expertise in delivering industry-leading networks that are transforming the sports and entertainment industry. We look forward to strengthening our partnership by collaborating on this deployment and creating a fully connected space fit for a world-class music scene.”

Mobilitie’s state-of-the-art connectivity solutions continue to support some of the largest and most iconic sports and entertainment venues in the country, including previous projects in conjunction with AEG, such as T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas as well as Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena and its adjacent L.A. LIVE sports and entertainment district.

"Our partnership with AEG and Southwest Value Partners brings together industry leaders to pioneer the future of immersive entertainment,” said Christos Karmis, CEO of Mobilitie and soon to be CEO of Boldyn Networks’ US business. “With our combined capabilities, we look forward to delivering a best-in-class connected experience that exceeds expectations and drives greater operational efficiencies. We’re thrilled that this deployment forms part of our broader vision to bring scalable, secure, and advanced connectivity to properties across Nashville Yards and the community at-large.”

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie, soon-to-be Boldyn Networks is the leading telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. A global provider of complete wireless solutions, our next-generation infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, fiber, IoT, Wi-Fi and private networks to deliver wireless connectivity where it is needed. Our engineers innovate solutions to improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries including sports and entertainment arenas, commercial real estate and hospitality properties, university campuses, healthcare facilities, transportation terminals, government agencies and the military.

To learn more, visit www.mobilitie.com or find out more about our transition to Boldyn Networks at www.boldyn.com

About Nashville Yards & Southwest Value Partners

Nashville Yards is an 18-acre project located in the heart of downtown Nashville. When complete, the project will be a walkable, urban community featuring high-end hospitality offerings, including the 591-room luxury Grand Hyatt Nashville and the newly renovated Union Station Nashville Yards; exceptional retail and restaurant options; a world-class concert venue and entertainment offerings developed in partnership with AEG; and creative and Class-A+ office space anchored by Amazon Nashville and a new multi-tenant office tower that will include the future headquarters of Pinnacle Financial Partners and Bass, Berry & Sims. The development will also offer 7 acres of open plazas, courtyards, and green spaces. To learn more about Nashville Yards, visit www.nashvilleyards.com or follow @NashvilleYards on Twitter and Instagram.

Southwest Value Partners is a privately held real estate investment company that invests in institutional quality real estate located in growth markets throughout the United States. Southwest Value Partners has a disciplined and high energy approach to asset acquisition, operating execution, value creation, and asset disposition. To learn more about Southwest Value Partners, visit www.swvp.com.

About AEG

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, AEG is the world's leading sports and live entertainment company. The company operates in the following business segments: Facilities, which through its affiliation with ASM Global, owns, manages or consults with more than 300 preeminent arenas, stadiums, convention centers and performing arts venues around the world; Music through AEG Presents, which is dedicated to all aspects of live contemporary music performances, including producing and promoting global and regional concert tours, music and special events and world-renowned festivals such as the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival; Real Estate, which develops world-class venues, as well as major sports and entertainment districts like Crypto.com Arena and L.A. LIVE, Mercedes Platz in Berlinand The O2 in London; Sports, as the world's largest operator of high-profile sporting events and sports franchises including the LA Kings, LA Galaxy and Eisbären Berlin; and Global Partnerships, which oversees worldwide sales and servicing of sponsorships including naming rights, premium seating and other strategic partnerships. Through its worldwide network of venues, portfolio of powerful sports and music brands and its integrated entertainment districts, AEG entertains more than 160 million guests annually. More information about AEG can be found at www.aegworldwide.com.

About AEG Presents

Combining the power of the live event with a focus on true artist development, AEG Presents is a world leader in the music and entertainment industries. Operating across five continents, the company has an unparalleled commitment to artistry, creativity, and community. Its tentpole festivals and multi-day music events — which include the iconic Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival and the legendary New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival alongside British Summer Time at Hyde Park, Stagecoach, Hangout Festival, Electric Forest, Rock En Seine and All Points East — continue to set the bar for the live music experience. AEG Presents promotes global tours for artists such as Justin Bieber, Blackpink, Kenny Chesney, Celine Dion, Elton John, Karol G, Paul McCartney, Katy Perry, The Rolling Stones, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift, and Tyler, The Creator, in addition to — through its network of clubs, theatres, arenas, stadiums and renowned partner brands such as The Bowery Presents, Concerts West, Frontier Touring, Goldenvoice, Marshall Arts, Messina Touring Group, PromoWest Productions, and Zero Mile Presents — creating and developing an unmatched infrastructure for artist development and audience reach. More information can be found at www.aegpresents.com.