Springboard and Auburn University Partner to Launch 100% Online Software Engineering and UI/UX Design Programs

AUBURN, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Springboard, the online learning platform preparing students for in-demand careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, today announced it has partnered with Auburn University Office of Professional and Continuing Education, or OPCE, to deliver completely remote, self-paced, experiential programs in software engineering and UI/UX design that are open to the public.

The programs are designed to fit into the lives of busy working professionals who are looking for flexible opportunities to help them upskill and reskill to pursue a new career. Participants do not need any industry or academic experience and are not required to apply as degree-seeking students. Enrollment for the first cohorts is open until July 3 and classes begin on July 10. After that, students can sign up at any time to be assigned to the next monthly cohort.

“ OPCE is committed to making educational resources available for non-credit programs to help people meet their educational goals and to improve their quality of life. This partnership will provide students with the knowledge and qualifications they need to join the tech workforce and better the world for future generations to come,” said Shavon Williams, Assistant Director for Online Programs for Auburn University Office of Professional and Continuing Education.

Springboard has helped more than 20,000 students around the globe build the skills to transform their careers. The company’s market-driven curriculums are developed by industry professionals with firsthand experience in the role, who consult hiring managers at top tech companies for input on the skills they are looking for in candidates. Students spend the majority of their time working on real-world projects for Springboard’s partner companies and creating a portfolio that showcases their passion and demonstrates their abilities to potential employers. They also have regular one-on-one calls with industry mentors who are currently working in the field and receive guidance from career coaches on building a network and landing a job. About 92% of job-qualified individuals who reported receiving an offer received it within 12 months of graduation, from companies such as Amazon, Boeing, IBM and J.P. Morgan.

This program is launching at a crucial time when 74% of college seniors and recent graduates said job stability makes them more likely to apply for a role. From 2021 to 2031, employment for web developers and digital designers is projected to grow by 23%, faster than the average for all occupations.

“ Research shows that 60% of Alabama employers use non-degree credentials to validate a job candidate’s experience, making skills-based programs even more crucial for people trying to break into the tech industry or uplevel their current roles,” said Colin Lumsden, Vice President of Business Development at Springboard. “ We are excited to collaborate with an esteemed institution like Auburn University to equip students with the hands-on learning they need to succeed in today’s job market.”

Software Engineering Bootcamp students learn key aspects of front-end and back-end web development, databases and data structures and algorithms. Each module features a combination of materials, including resources, exercises and optional career-related coursework. Most students complete the course in nine months if they dedicate about 20 to 25 hours of work per week.

UI/UX Design Bootcamp students explore all stages of the user interface and user experience process – from design thinking to ideating, sketching and more – with a curriculum consisting of videos, articles, hands-on projects and career-related coursework. During the program, students have the opportunity to execute concrete deliverables and build a portfolio through a ​​40-hour industry design project for a real company. Students aim to complete the course in nine months or less and generally dedicate 10 hours of work per week.

Prospective learners can learn more and enroll in the first cohort until July 3 at careerbootcamps.auburn.edu. Scholarships and financing are available for eligible students.

Springboard’s collaboration with Auburn University marks its 10th university partnership, further demonstrating the company’s leadership as an asynchronous e-learning partner for higher education institutions.

About Springboard

Springboard is an online learning platform preparing students for in-demand technology careers through mentor- and instructor-led programs, with a mission of transforming lives through education. Springboard’s learning experiences are flexible and designed to fit into students’ busy lives while providing support from advisors and mentors. Since the company was founded in 2013, more than 20,000 students across 100+ countries have used Springboard to advance their careers through the platform’s comprehensive learning programs. Graduates have secured jobs with employers including Microsoft, Google, Meta, LinkedIn, Deloitte, Intel, IBM, Salesforce and more. The company is based in San Francisco and has been named to the Inc. 5000 and GSV EdTech 150 lists. For more information, visit springboard.com or follow along on LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

About Auburn University

Auburn University is a nationally ranked land grant institution recognized for its commitment to world-class scholarship, interdisciplinary research with an elite, top-tier Carnegie R1 classification and an undergraduate education experience second to none. Auburn is home to more than 30,000 students, and its faculty and research partners collaborate to develop and deliver meaningful scholarship, science and technology-based advancements that meet pressing regional, national and global needs. Auburn's commitment to active student engagement, professional success and public/private partnership drives a growing reputation for outreach and extension that delivers broad economic, health and societal impact. Auburn's mission to educate, discover and collaborate drives its expanding impact on the world.