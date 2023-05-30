LifeYield and Playbook Partner: Millennial and Gen Z Investors Can Now ‘Invest Like the Rich’

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LifeYield, the fintech leader in tax-efficient investing and income optimization, announced today its partnership with Playbook, an original digital platform serving early-career investors with financial planning and tax-efficient investing advice so they can achieve financial freedom.

Playbook has integrated LifeYield technology into its platform tailored for millennial and Gen Z investors and its new Playbook at Work offering for employers. Playbook at Work encourages employees to save by illustrating how tax-smart investing and multi-account portfolio management can accelerate their wealth creation.

“Only 12% of millennials are contributing to retirement accounts, even though 80% of them say saving for retirement is a top priority,” said Dave Hegarty, founder and chief executive officer of Playbook. “Playbook takes the best advice from a wealth advisor and uses software to personalize and automate it to help people achieve financial freedom to live the lives they want sooner.”

Mark Hoffman, LifeYield co-founder and chief executive officer, said Playbook joins his company’s growing list of customers, including many major financial services firms, building comprehensive advice platforms to generate more robust investor returns and grow the firms’ assets under management (AUM).

“Playbook shows people in their 20s and 30s how to invest like the rich — by paying less in taxes,” said Mark Hoffman, co-founder and chief executive officer of LifeYield. “Playbook offers comprehensive financial advice for a low monthly fee. It helps users create personalized financial plans and start saving automatically in tax-advantaged accounts.

“We couldn’t agree more with what Playbook says: ‘Beating the market is hard, but beating the tax man is easy.’”

Hegarty said early-career investors often fail to follow time-tested principles: Regularly invest in diversified portfolios, rebalance when allocations stray from risk targets, and maximize every opportunity from their employers and the government to save on taxes.

“Playbook is the app that I wish I had when I was in my 20s and early 30s, working for Microsoft, and not taking advantage of its 401(k) match,” Hegarty said. “Just because you earn good money doesn’t mean you know what to do with it.”

About LifeYield

LifeYield is a technology company that improves investor outcomes by minimizing investment taxes and maximizing retirement income. Major financial services firms integrate LifeYield APIs with their proprietary platforms to automate ongoing asset location, tax harvesting, transitions, withdrawals, multi-account rebalancing, and retirement income optimization. LifeYield’s approach increases advisor productivity and improves financial results for investors, advisors, and firms by up to one-third. For more information, visit lifeyield.com.

About Playbook

We created Playbook because there was a major gap in the market for a platform to build long-term wealth, starting with tax optimization. Eighty percent of millennials say that saving for retirement is a top priority, yet only 12% are contributing to retirement accounts, leaving them unprepared for the future. Playbook takes the best advice from a wealth advisor and uses software to personalize and automate it to help people achieve financial freedom to live the lives they want sooner. To learn more, visit helloplaybook.com.