SUNY’s North Country Community College Selects YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to Create, Manage, and Host Media Content

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Part of the State University of New York (SUNY) System, North Country Community College has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to provide an all-in-one video experience and enable the institution to securely create, edit, manage and distribute media in a centralized location.

North Country Community College will benefit from the ability to provide lecture capture, live streaming, in-video quizzing, and the ability to share videos externally in a secure manner. The video platform also integrates with Blackboard, the college’s learning management system. In addition to the Video Platform, the institution will use YuJa’s Zoom Connector to sync Zoom meeting recordings into the secure, cloud-hosted YuJa Media Library and make them viewable across any device. The institution also selected to use live captioning, AI-based auto-captioning for live events.

“YuJa has a phenomenal relationship with institutions in the SUNY system, and we’re excited for North Country Community College to see the Video Platform and its powerful ed-tech tools in action,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

ABOUT NORTH COUNTRY COMMUNITY COLLEGE

As the only public college located in the Adirondack Park, New York, North Country Community College ensures open access to high quality postsecondary education and contributes significantly to the development of our communities by preparing an educated citizenry and skilled workforce. The institution offers transfer and career programs customized to serve specific individual, community, business and economic development needs. The college maintains three campuses in Saranac Lake, Malone and Ticonderoga, New York; an extensive high school-based academic partnership; and online course offerings.

North Country Community College is part of the State University of New York (SUNY) system. With 64 unique colleges and universities, SUNY provides learning environments for every type of student, every stage of life, and every kind of passion.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.