Maximus wins major UK government contract

TYSONS, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Maximus (NYSE: MMS), a leading provider of health, employment, and digital customer services globally, has been selected as the largest provider of the new Functional Assessment Services (FAS) contract, due to launch in 2024.

The award maintains Maximus’ position as a leading provider of health assessments to the UK government. Since 2015, Maximus has been the only national provider of the Health Assessment Advisory Service (HAAS) on behalf of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

Maximus transformed the HAAS assessment service, with waiting times significantly reduced and record customer satisfaction. Beginning in 2024, under the replacement FAS contract, two health and disability assessment types will be delivered by a single prime provider on a regional basis. Maximus will deliver across Scotland and Northern England, and as a delivery partner to Capita across the Midlands and Wales.

The combined estimated value of the contracts, including subcontracting, is $1 billion USD over five years, with the option to extend for a further two years.

“We are delighted to continue our partnership with DWP to deliver the next generation of health and disability assessments,” said Dr. Paul Williams, Division President of Maximus UK. “We remain committed to working with stakeholders, including people with disabilities and their representative groups, to improve customer experience in the assessment process, delivering a sensitive, respectful, and expert service to the millions of people who rely on these services to access financial support.”

“This award continues our expansion in the UK market,” said Bruce Caswell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Maximus. “With our strong track record of transforming services on behalf of government, and our strategic focus on the future of health services globally, we are proud to continue our work with DWP on the delivery of this important new service.”

About Maximus

As a leading strategic partner to governments across the globe, Maximus helps improve the delivery of public services amid complex technology, health, economic, environmental, and social challenges. With a deep understanding of program service delivery, acute insights that achieve operational excellence, and an extensive awareness of the needs of the people being served, our employees advance the critical missions of our partners. Maximus delivers innovative business process management, impactful consulting services, and technology solutions that provide improved outcomes for the public and higher levels of productivity and efficiency of government-sponsored programs. For more information, visit maximus.com.