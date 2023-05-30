Fischer Homes selects PPG as exclusive paint provider for new home builds

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PPG (NYSE: PPG) today announced a four-year agreement with the 30th largest homebuilder, Fischer Homes, under which Fischer Homes will exclusively offer PPG paints products to its customers in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Missouri and Georgia. The partnership will bring PPG’s high-quality products to new homeowners working with Fischer Homes, enhancing the already well-known design capabilities offered by the company.

“We are proud to partner with PPG to offer our customers a nationally recognized brand of professional-grade paints,” said Jorge Espinosa, market purchasing manager for Fischer Homes. “We are confident that the combination of our design expertise and PPG’s innovative paints and color options will produce beautiful results that exceed our customer expectations.”

The new partnership includes PPG’s full portfolio of professional-grade paints, backed by PPG’s global industry expertise and flexible and reliable customer service. In addition, PPG will join Fischer Homes in their partnership with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by donating the paint and needed supplies for three St. Jude Dream Homes this year.

“PPG has been a leader in the paint and coatings industry for 140 years. We are excited to partner with Fischer Homes to bring our expertise and innovative, solution-driven products to its residential customers,” said Courtney Jungjohann Deemer, PPG general manager, U.S. trade, Architectural Coatings.

Learn more about PPG’s paint solutions for professional painters at ppgpaints.com.

About Fischer Homes

Fischer Homes has been building quality homes since 1980. The company now has more than 200 new home neighborhoods throughout Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky, Columbus, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Louisville, Dayton, and St. Louis. These beautifully designed homes offer solutions for people in all stages of life. Fischer Homes range in price from $200,000 to more than $1 million. For more information, visit Fischer Homes at www.fischerhomes.com.

PPG: WE PROTECT AND BEAUTIFY THE WORLD®

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers’ biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

The PPG Logo and We protect and beautify the world are registered trademarks of PPG Industries Ohio, Inc.

