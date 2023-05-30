Kiyatec and AstraZeneca Announce a Multifaceted Research Agreement to Generate Novel Preclinical Data Using Kiyatec’s 3D Spheroid Screening Platform, KIYA-PredictTM

GREENVILLE, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstraZeneca and Kiyatec, the leader in clinically correlated functional precision oncology, have entered into a multifaceted research agreement to assess therapeutic efficacy of undisclosed preclinical assets using Kiyatec’s 3D spheroid screening platform, KIYA-PredictTM. The agreement to utilize Kiyatec’s spheroid platform aligns with AstraZeneca’s leadership and track record of successfully implementing novel, cutting edge oncology solutions with outside partners to productively develop and commercialize novel cancer therapeutics.

Kiyatec's proprietary spheroid platform successfully utilizes primary human tumor tissues, enabling a research strategy that takes advantage of the company’s ability to properly dissociate and characterize primary patient tissues and accurately determine therapeutic efficacy across multiple downstream assays. Importantly, a strong correlation between platform generated results and clinical outcomes has been demonstrated and published. With established clinical correlation, functional precision medicine platforms such as Kiyatec’s can help to provide crucial translational oncology data that supports clinical candidate selection, and ultimately helps to avoid efficacy failures later in the clinic.

“We are excited to provide a service that will help de-risk AstraZeneca’s numerous drug assets as they move towards clinical applications. This collaboration takes advantage of our well validated platforms along with our recent expansion,” said Tessa DesRochers, Kiyatec’s Chief Scientific Officer.

This type of research agreement is a model for the entire oncology community by coupling crucial programs to reduce or avoid failures within the clinic due to lack of accurate translational models. Platforms such as Kiyatec’s KIYA-PredictTM that can offer a high degree of clinical correlations are powerful tools for all modalities of therapeutics to ensure accurate translational efficacy. Entering into this agreement with AstraZeneca continues to strengthen Kiyatec’s commitment to supporting biopharma’s oncology programs, and ultimately provide further validation as a global leader in functional precision medicine within the translational oncology drug discovery space.

AstraZeneca in oncology

AstraZeneca is leading a revolution in oncology with the ambition to provide cures for cancer in every form, following the science to understand cancer and all its complexities to discover, develop and deliver life-changing medicines to patients. The Company’s focus is on some of the most challenging cancers. It is through persistent innovation that AstraZeneca has built one of the most diverse portfolios and pipelines in the industry, with the potential to catalyse changes in the practice of medicine and transform the patient experience. AstraZeneca has the vision to redefine cancer care and, one day, eliminate cancer as a cause of death.

AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca (LSE/STO/Nasdaq: AZN) is a global, science-led biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialisation of prescription medicines in Oncology, Rare Diseases, and Biopharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology. Based in Cambridge, UK, AstraZeneca operates in over 100 countries and its innovative medicines are used by millions of patients worldwide. Please visit astrazeneca.com and follow the Company on Twitter @AstraZeneca.

About Kiyatec

Kiyatec is a functional precision oncology company that provides confidence to patients, oncologists, and pharmaceutical companies in their life-changing cancer therapy decisions. The company measures the response of individual patient’s live tumor cells to different cancer therapies. With a patient-first focus and cutting-edge science, Kiyatec is advancing a new era of cancer treatment success, where patients routinely respond, and effective new drugs are frequently approved.

The company’s pre-clinical drug development services business works with leading biopharmaceutical companies to unlock response dynamics and help de-risk investigational drug candidates across most solid tumor types. The company’s clinical services business offers clinical tests for high-grade glioma, the most common and lethal tumor of the central nervous system. The company’s expanding pipeline of clinical tests includes a focus on ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer in its CLIA-certified lab. Please visit Kiyatec.com for more information.