Exabeam and Google Cloud Partner to Launch Cloud-Native New-Scale SIEM in Qatar

NEW YORK & DOHA, Qatar--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exabeam, a global cybersecurity leader and creator of New-Scale SIEM™ for advancing security operations, today announced a partnership with Google Cloud to help businesses with advanced threat detection, investigation, and response (TDIR) with its cloud-native portfolio of products.

Exabeam is one of the only cloud-native security information and event management (SIEM) products running on Google Cloud. Qatar-based security teams can now purchase Exabeam to detect difficult-to-find threats, defend against cyberattacks, and defeat digital adversaries, while processing logs at sustained speeds of over one million events per second.

Exabeam launched its New-Scale SIEM in October 2022 to help worldwide security teams with advanced TDIR. Built on the cloud-native Exabeam Security Operations Platform, the New-Scale SIEM product portfolio is a powerful combination of cloud-scale security log management, industry-leading behavioral analytics, and an automated investigation experience.

The announcement follows the new Google Cloud region launch in Doha earlier in 2023, highlighting Google’s commitment to investing in the Middle East.

“This launch builds on the fantastic global partnership between Exabeam and Google Cloud,” said Richard Orange, VP, EMEA Sales, Exabeam. “Introducing our cloud-native portfolio in Qatar so soon after the launch of Google Cloud’s new region is a huge testament to our solutions and the trust our business partners have in us. With Qatar’s significant investment in digital transformation, cybersecurity clearly underpins many facets of Vision 2030. Exabeam can play a direct part in achieving this goal and helping security teams reap the operational benefits of Exabeam Fusion – a security product that efficiently solves TDIR without disrupting an organization’s existing technology stack.”

