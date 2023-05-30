Versant Diagnostics Partners with PRW Laboratories to Expand Dermatopathology Services

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Versant Diagnostics, an independent physician services company, today announced their agreement with PRW Laboratories, a highly-distinguished dermatopathology laboratory based in Charlottesville, Va., that provides pathology services in multiple states across the nation. This partnership will further build out Versant Diagnostics’ nationwide network of pathology specialties as it expands into the dermatopathology market.

“We are proud to strengthen Versant’s network of board-certified dermatopathologists with our new partners at PRW Laboratories. This is a nationally respected pathology group that is well published and has incredibly strong academic ties,” says Jim Billington, Chief Executive Officer at Versant Diagnostics. “Our development strategy is to increase our footprint throughout the U.S. and entering into a partnership with PRW provides a unique opportunity for our team and the physicians who we serve.”

With more joint collaborations being developed for 2023, Versant Diagnostics is prepared to rapidly advance digital pathology in anatomic pathology labs and specialty clinics and has an aggressive growth strategy into more markets and sub-specialties. Funding for the strategy is made possible by Iron Path Capital.

“We are excited about the opportunity to work with the esteemed group of specialists within the Versant Diagnostics network of laboratories,” says Dr. David Rowe, Medical Director of PRW Laboratories. “This collaboration will allow us to provide additional services at our existing locations and expand our dermatopathology expertise across the nation. Digital pathology is the future, and the team at Versant is committed to providing the resources to make that happen here at PRW.”

Haverford Healthcare Advisors provided financial advisory services to PRW Laboratories in this transaction.

Versant Diagnostics’ sub-specialty experts cover the areas of Breast Pathology, Clinical Pathology, Dermatopathology, Gastrointestinal Pathology, General Surgical Pathology, Hematopathology, Renal Pathology, Urology Pathology, and Women’s Health/Gynecological Pathology.

About Versant Diagnostics

Founded in 2021 by leading physician Ven Aduana, M.D. and operating executives Jim Billington and Brian Carr, Versant Diagnostics is focused on anatomic pathology and the digital transformation of the industry. By combining technological advancements in healthcare with the most skilled and diverse set of subspecialty pathologists, Versant Diagnostics provides superior service for hospitals and physician practices. Learn more at www.versantdx.com.