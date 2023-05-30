ARC, Inc. Wins $15 Million U.S. Air Force STRATFI Contract

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Armaments Research Company, Inc. (ARC) announced today selection for an AFWERX Strategic Finance (STRATFI) contract award in partnership with the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC). This award extends ARC’s previous human-machine teaming efforts with AFSOC to build a scalable training performance capability for ground personnel. The award secures up to $60 million among government funding, private investment, and matching Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) funds.

ARC has begun delivery of this four-year program intended for commercialization. The STRATFI program will focus on fusing data from ARC’s miniaturized AI-enabled edge computing sensors with other battlefield data sources, including unmanned autonomous systems (UAS). These insights will be provided in near real-time and aggregated to create historical profiles to inform customized training regimens. While the derived capability is sponsored by and co-developed with AFSOC, it will be fundamentally dual-use and have applications that span the U.S. Military Services and its allies.

“We’re thrilled to announce our STRATFI program selection and are eager to take the next step toward transitioning this capability for operational use. We’re confident it will bring tremendous value to AFSOC training,” said Michael Canty, ARC’s CEO. “The STRATFI program uniquely empowers motivated non-traditional defense companies and Air Force units seeking disruptive solutions to modernize the force; we couldn’t be prouder to roll up our sleeves alongside our AFSOC partners to drive impact.”

ARC technical solutions and case studies are available for individual demonstration. Interested parties are invited to visit armaments.us and contact info@armaments.us for more information.

About Armaments Research Company, Inc.: Founded in 2016, ARC is a privately-owned, top-secret-cleared, Washington D.C.-based technology firm, led in tandem by innovative technology experts and combat-tested military veterans. ARC's original solutions were developed under DARPA and National Science Foundation sponsorship, leveraging state-of-the-art internet-of-things (IoT) and machine learning (ML) technologies to transform weapons into information nodes or ‘sensors’ and arm Commanders with advanced, real-time decision support.

About AFWERX STRATFI: The STRATFI program leverages the capabilities of promising private companies, whose technologies have the potential to make a positive impact for personnel serving in the U.S. Air Force, Space Force, and other branches of the U.S. military. Through a rigorous application process, STRATFI identifies companies that consistently meet Department of Defense (DoD) requirements and are positioned to win multiple programs of record.