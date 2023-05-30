Booka Expands into Greek Market and Sponsors Limassol Book Fair

LIMASSOL, Cyprus--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Booka, the leading digital platform for children's ebooks, enters the Greek market, captivating young readers with its content. This expansion comes after Booka's success in gaining a significant share of the digital reading market among English and Spanish-speaking audiences.

In addition to this exciting development, Booka proudly announces its sponsorship of the renowned Limassol Book Fair. This annual event brings together publishers, authors, educators, and book enthusiasts from around the world to celebrate literature and cultural exchange.

Later this year, Booka will announce its Greek version, which will offer a diverse collection of engaging and educational Greek-language books for children aged 0 to 9. With interactive storytelling and innovative features, Booka aims to nurture a love for reading from an early age, enhancing the juvenile literary landscape of the Greek market.

Andrey Mishenev, CEO of Booka, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, " Children's books occupy a significant market share in both Greece and Cyprus, and we see great potential. We are entering this market initially with our content, and we hope to attract more publishers to join us in expanding the Greek language library."

Booka's participation in the Limassol Book Fair is one of a series of actions aimed at promoting literacy and supporting cultural initiatives. In a world of digital screens and technology, Booka’s mission becomes even more fundamental for nurturing the love of reading into this new generation of children.

For more information and to download the app, visit Booka’s website. Stay connected with Booka on social media for the latest updates.

About Booka:

Booka is a leading digital platform for children's ebooks, providing an extensive collection of engaging and educational books for children aged 0 to 9. With features like "Booka Reads" and "Read to Me," Booka aims to foster literacy and a lifelong passion for books.

More information

Website: https://appbooka.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/appBooka

Twitter: https://twitter.com/appBooka

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/appbooka/