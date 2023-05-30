NFS Leasing, Inc. Supports Velico Medical in Transforming Transfusion Medicine and Saving Lives

BEVERLY, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NFS Leasing, Inc., a privately-held leader in equipment finance announced today that it has extended its financing support to Velico Medical, a clinical-stage medical and scientific technology company that is working to reduce the number of preventable deaths caused by bleeding. Over the past 10 years, NFS Leasing has provided multiple equipment leases to Velico Medical, including financing for diagnostic equipment and manufacturing equipment. Most recently, NFS Leasing provided a $400,000 lease to refresh Velico's office with new furniture and equipment to support their growing team.

"NFS Leasing has been a key partner for Velico Medical," said Mark Barbera, Chief Financial Officer, Velico Medical. "Their financing support has contributed to our success, and we value their long-term partnership. We required an active partner that could offer financing solutions for different types of equipment over time, and NFS Leasing did just that. Their expertise and commitment to our mission have been invaluable."

Velico Medical is developing a novel dry plasma manufacturing system that hopes to equip blood centers around the world to produce point-of-care, dry plasma products for transfusion. Their mission to minimize preventable bleeding-related deaths will potentially make a significant impact, and NFS Leasing is proud to support their efforts.

“NFS understands the significance of being an engaged partner, offering solutions that help customers grow and prosper,” said Rich Vassallo, Vice President Business Development, NFS Leasing, Inc. “We have collaborated with Velico for ten years now and are excited to continue supporting their remarkable objectives. Working with customers like Velico is an incredibly satisfying experience for me and NFS Leasing as a whole.”

The recent financing provided by NFS Leasing enabled Velico Medical to refurbish their office with new office furniture and equipment, which has had a transformative effect on their mindset as they strive to transform lives. The new workspace has improved their work environment and productivity, and they are grateful for NFS Leasing's continued support.

To contact NFS Leasing for a custom finance solution, visit https://nfsleasing.com.

ABOUT NFS LEASING, INC.

NFS Leasing is a privately-held independent equipment finance leader with more than 16 years of experience. NFS Leasing is a story lender and provides flexible equipment financing and secured loans to small and middle market non-investment grade companies in the U.S. and Canada including start-ups and pre-revenue, emerging businesses, VC and PE-backed businesses. As well as medical and scientific technology companies that are pioneering lifesaving innovations. NFS uses its own balance sheet capital and provides customized solutions supporting emerging, turnaround, and established businesses. NFS Leasing is proud to have created thousands of jobs and infused over $1,000,000,000 of capital into businesses. Contact us today and tell us your story at https://nfsleasing.com.

ABOUT VELICO

Velico Medical is a private US medical technology company, committed to the mission of eliminating preventable death from bleeding. Headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, USA. Velico personnel have substantial expertise and experience in transfusion medicine and medical device development. In support of its mission, Velico is developing partnerships with civilian, government and military blood center leadership, trauma surgeons, emergency medical physicians, military medics and first responders worldwide. Velico’s development program has been funded in whole or in part with federal funds from the Department of Health and Human Services; Administration for Strategic Preparedness and Response; Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, under contract number 75A50121C00059.