Angel City FC Announces TicketManager as Official Ticket Management and Corporate Ticket Re-Sale Partner

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The most valuable franchise in the National Women's Soccer League has teamed up with TicketManager to provide the company's technology and services to corporate clients, including corporate partners, suite holders, corporate season ticket members and club seat holders at BMO Stadium.

Business customers of Angel City FC will receive TicketManager's technology at no cost.

"Angel City is committed to providing a world-class experience to our fans," said Julie Uhrman, Co-Founder and President, Angel City FC. "We are excited to be able to enhance their interaction with our club through TicketManager's best-in-class technology and services and know they will appreciate the free access to their great platform."

ACFC corporate customers will be able to use TicketManager's convenient and powerful technology to manage ticket inventory—including transferring mobile tickets to guests and responsibly re-selling unused inventory—for all teams, in all major and minor leagues in Southern California.

TicketManager enables companies to sell unused tickets with one click by automatically pricing unused tickets and handling fulfillment and delivery. More than 100 companies of all sizes have used TicketManager's All Access re-sale tools in the past year.

"In just a short time, Angel City has established itself as the new model for providing more than standard inventory and benefits, living up to the expectations of brands by taking an active role in ensuring that partnerships are delivering value to all parties involved, including, most importantly, the community," said Tony Knopp, TicketManager Co-Founder and CEO.

"Through our partnership, not only is ACFC the first NWSL club to change the game for its corporate customers, but it joins other pro sports teams—including Los Angeles Football Club, the Philadelphia Eagles, Texas Rangers, Washington Capitals and Wizards—in aligning with their partners' priorities."

About TicketManager:

TicketManager is a leading event and guest management platform that empowers companies to make client entertainment easy and drive greater ROI. It offers convenient and simple tech to manage corporate sports and entertainment tickets, create exceptional guest life cycle experiences, and reports on the effectiveness of all engagement in real time.

TicketManager is the choice of over 500 globally known companies like Verizon, FedEx, Adidas, Anheuser-Busch, Nissan and Mastercard, plus hundreds of pro and college teams in the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, MLS and NCAA.

TicketManager is based in Calabasas, Calif., with six offices globally managing and automating more than 30 million invitations, registrations, and tickets every year. For more information, visit https://www.ticketmanager.com.

ABOUT ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

Angel City Football Club (ACFC), a member of the National Women's Soccer League, is in its second season and calls BMO Stadium in downtown Los Angeles its home pitch. The team is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, and venture capitalist, 776 founder and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Freya Coombe leads the team as the first-ever head coach and Olympian Angela Hucles Mangano is the team's General Manager.

Learn more about ACFC at www.angelcity.com and follow the team on social media @weareangelcity. Season tickets for the 2023 season are on sale now with limited quantities. Fans are encouraged to purchase sooner rather than later https://angelcity.com/tickets.