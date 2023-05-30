Console Connect and Vultr Collaborate to Deliver On-Demand Cloud Access Worldwide

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HKT (SEHK:6823) – This week at CloudFest USA, Console Connect, a leading Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) platform, and Vultr, the world’s largest privately held cloud computing company, announced a new global collaboration that enables businesses to establish their own private, dedicated link between Vultr and the Console Connect platform, improving network security and connectivity for mission-critical applications and workloads.

Today, Vultr is integrated with the Console Connect platform in multiple regions, enabling businesses to directly connect to Vultr servers from over 900 data center locations in more than 50 countries worldwide.

As businesses accelerate their multi-cloud journey, they require secure, direct connection services to all major cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud and more. By combining Vultr’s flexible, scalable cloud hosting platform with the advanced network automation capabilities of Console Connect, businesses benefit from an all-in-one solution that features:

Global private connectivity – Console Connect’s new Edge Port enables Vultr customers to order a dedicated connection to the platform from their office location, giving them full access to Console Connect’s range of on-demand connectivity services. Edge Port is available to order in 10 markets worldwide, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Africa, UK and the US.

Extended network support – through the Console Connect MeetingPlace, businesses can also order cloud compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and cloud storage solutions from Vultr, combining their connectivity and cloud solutions on one easy-to-use platform.

Enhanced security and resilience – using the Console Connect self-service portal or via its API, businesses can create their own point-to-point Layer 2 connections to Vultr or build a virtual Layer 3 mesh between Vultr and other cloud providers – with the ability to scale bandwidth in real-time to meet the needs of their business. Unlike other NaaS platforms, Console Connect delivers connectivity to the Vultr cloud across its own high-performance network, which features a redundant and resilient global subsea cable network.

“We are delighted to welcome Vultr as our new technology partner on the platform as we continue to grow our cloud ecosystem across the globe,” said Michael Glynn, SVP of Digital Automated Innovation at Console Connect. “The availability of Vultr on the Console Connect platform strengthens our cloud offering and gives businesses more choice as they build and scale their multi-cloud environments worldwide.”

“At Vultr, we give our customers affordable access to high-performance cloud compute as they scale their multi-cloud journeys,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “By partnering with Console Connect, we are able to deliver an unparalleled end user experience – the fastest connectivity and quality of service – enabling a secure, direct connection to our cloud servers for businesses and developers around the world.”

About Console Connect

Console Connect is a platform for Software Defined Interconnection® of applications and infrastructures. It allows users to self-provision private, high-performance connections among a global ecosystem of enterprises, networks, clouds, SaaS providers, IoT providers and applications providers.

Console Connect is the only digital platform that is underpinned by one of the world’s largest private networks and a Tier 1 global IP network that is ranked in the top 10 for IPv4 and IPv6 peering, delivering higher levels of network performance, speed, and security to meet the digital needs of today’s interconnected users and communities.

Accessible from 900+ data centres in 50+ countries worldwide, the platform is integrated with all major hyperscale cloud providers, including AWS, Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Alibaba Cloud and more. Through the Console Connect portal or via its API, users can access a broad range of native and third-party solutions.

To learn more about Console Connect, please visit www.consoleconnect.com.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions. Founded by David Aninowsky, and completely bootstrapped, Vultr has become the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, without ever raising equity financing. Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.