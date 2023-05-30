Stern Pinball Launches Full Line of Godzilla Pinball Machine Accessories

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Stern Pinball, Inc., announces a full line of Godzilla pinball machine accessories compatible with the Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition (LE) models. Already one of the most sought-after pinball games in history, Stern Pinball’s award-winning Godzilla pinball machines just got better with these newly available upgrades.

The Godzilla Heat Ray Destruction Topper accessory will immerse players into a world of chaos, incorporating a custom molded Godzilla sculpture breathing a heat ray against a city landscape. With 3 fire panels, a custom sculpted heat ray plume implementing 21 RGB lights, and a special flash lamp projecting Godzilla’s shadow, this exclusive decorative topper integrates distinct light shows and includes an exclusive “King of the Monsters Time Attack” mode elevating the entire gaming experience of Godzilla.

Everyone can use an ally including Godzilla. Straight from the plunge, the custom Godzilla Mothra Egg Shooter Knob adds a fun element to an already exciting gaming experience, teleporting pinballs straight into the fight to become King of the Monsters!

The custom-designed, Godzilla Inside Art Blades feature stunning and distinctive hand-drawn artwork by Zombie Yeti, adding an entirely new dimension inside this world under glass pinball experience.

Always prepare for battle against other Kaiju with the Godzilla King Ghidorah Side Armor. This thrilling side armor further highlights the incredible cabinet artwork while further immersing players into the world of Godzilla.

“The Godzilla pinball accessories are a true game changer in elevating your pinball playing experience,” said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc. “These officially licensed items will make your Godzilla pinball machine pop with excitement. Go, go Godzilla!”

Pricing and Availability:

Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price: Godzilla Heat Ray Destruction Topper $US 999.99 Mothra Egg Shooter Knob $US 179.99 King Ghidorah Side Armor $US 289.99 Godzilla Inside Art Blades $US 99.99 MSRP for sales to USA end-users, before any VAT, GST, Sales Tax, Duties, or other taxes.

Godzilla pinball machines and accessories are available now through authorized Stern Pinball distributors and dealers around the world.

About Godzilla Pinball

In this monster-packed pinball adventure, players become Godzilla! The evil aliens, the Xiliens, use mind control rays to take control of the monsters King Ghidorah, Gigan, Megalon, Ebirah, and Titanosaurus. The Xiliens are demanding all of Earth’s resources. Godzilla and its allies, Mothra, Rodan, and Anguirus, battle the Xilien invasion with the goal of conquering Mechagodzilla to become King of the Monsters! To learn more about Godzilla Premium, please visit https://sternpinball.com/game/godzilla/

About Insider Connected

Insider Connected is a comprehensive technology initiative to connect the universe of Stern pinball machines. The platform is designed to enhance and extend player engagement with the games across both home and commercial environments. It also presents professional operators of the pinball machines a robust set of tools to drive location play, build player loyalty, analyze performance, make adjustments remotely, and maintain the machines.

Registration for Insider Connected is available at insider.sternpinball.com. Players can also register at a connected game by scanning a registration QR code on the machine. Once a player registers, they are issued a unique QR Code that can be used to identify that player at any connected Stern pinball machine anywhere in the world. When a player scans into the machine, they can track progress, earn new game specific achievements, engage with the player community, and participate in promotions and Challenge Quests.

"Insider Connected is transforming how players interact with pinball machines. Operators are benefiting from new tools that drive repeat play and help maintain games remotely while players can earn special entertainment location badges," said Seth Davis, President and CEO of Stern Pinball, Inc.

About Stern Pinball, Inc.

Stern Pinball, Inc. creates compelling entertainment that inspires a lifetime love of games, sparks passion, forges friendships, and connects people everywhere through fun, innovative, technologically advanced pinball games, and experiences. Headquartered minutes from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport in the heart of North America, the company creates, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and distributes a full line of technologically advanced terrestrial and digital pinball games, parts, accessories, and merchandise. Stern Pinball serves digital, consumer, commercial, and corporate markets around the globe.

Recent Stern Pinball titles include Foo Fighters, James Bond 007, Rush, Godzilla, The Mandalorian, Led Zeppelin, Avengers: Infinity Quest, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Stranger Things, Elvira's House of Horrors, Jurassic Park, Black Knight: Sword of Rage, The Munsters, The Beatles, Deadpool, Iron Maiden, Guardians of the Galaxy, Star Wars, Aerosmith, Ghostbusters, KISS, Metallica, Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, Star Trek, AC/DC, Batman, and Spider-Man. A broad range of players enjoy Stern Pinball's games from professional pinball players who compete in high-stakes competitions around the globe to novice players who are discovering the allure of the silver ball for the first time. To join the fun and learn more, please visit www.sternpinball.com.

