SADA To Develop New Data Platform On Google Cloud For UK Retail Conglomerate, Frasers Group

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SADA, a leading business and technology consultancy and award-winning Google Cloud partner, today announced a new services engagement with Frasers Group, a retail conglomerate based in the United Kingdom (UK). SADA will develop and implement a new strategic data platform to help Frasers Group scale data visibility and reporting across all their retailers.

The engagement with SADA is projected to help Frasers Group retailers see nearly two times the value of their investment in the cloud.

“Frasers Group selected Google Cloud because we were facing a data challenge – we knew we needed to play catch up in the data space, and that shifting to the cloud from an on-prem environment would be necessary,” said Simon Palmer, CIO of Frasers Group. “In order to fulfill our mission of becoming a global player, we needed a provider familiar with the ecosystem and capabilities to help us scale quickly and efficiently. We knew that SADA would fit the bill.”

In just six months, SADA’s team of engineers helped Frasers Group migrate their first dataset to Google Cloud’s BigQuery. Next, SADA will provide Frasers Group with a Cloud Advisory team ensuring strategic consistency and flexibility toward their long-term goal of building and maintaining a self-service, value-driven data model.

“We know that as we support Frasers Group in harnessing the power of Google Cloud, they will further their position as leaders in the industry and propel their digital innovation in ways they never thought possible,” said Tony Safoian, President and CEO at SADA. “We’re excited to support Frasers Group and the growing number of customers who are looking for our support in the region.

“We are delighted to partner with SADA and Frasers Group on the development of their new data platform on Google Cloud. The platform will enable Frasers Group to get a deeper understanding of their customers, identify trends, and make more informed decisions about their business,“ said Alex Rutter, Director, Retail Sales, UKI, Google Cloud. “We are confident that Google Cloud is the right platform for this project and that we can help Frasers Group to achieve its goals.”

SADA’s engagement with Frasers will expand into infrastructure modernization services to uplevel their existing Standard Query Language (SQUL) estate, in collaboration with SADA’s independent software vendor partner, Silk. This will allow Frasers Group to restructure its data to make it more accessible and scalable, unlocking additional value for customers.

As organizations are looking to transform customer experiences, Frasers retailers including Sports Direct, House of Fraser, Frasers, FLANNELS, GAME, Jack Wills, Sofa.com, Evans Cycles, USC, and Everlast can look forward to data-fueled decisions to drive revenue and lower costs as well as new data insights from a wider consumer base that was previously unavailable.

SADA recently announced it had activated its presence in the UK market in early March. To learn more about SADA’s retail solutions, please visit this link.

ABOUT SADA

SADA is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, Armenia and UK/Ireland providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 5x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and a proven track record of offering customers best-in-class service. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces four years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com.

ABOUT FRASERS GROUP

Frasers Group started as a small store in Maidenhead in 1982 and from there, grew to become a global powerhouse. As the business evolved, 2019 saw the rebrand of Sports Direct International to Frasers Group plc; a reflection of the Group's growth and change in market identity. Led by Chief Executive Michael Murray, the business is set on a formidable upwards trajectory as it continues to expand with its pioneering approach to retail. Frasers Group provides consumers with access to the world’s best sports, premium and luxury brands with a vision to build the planet's most admired and compelling brand ecosystem. As a leader in the industry, Frasers Group is committed to rethinking retail by driving digital innovation and providing unique store experiences to its consumers globally.