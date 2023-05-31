Global Engineering Company JGC Holdings Selects Boomi To Modernize Its Business Systems

TOKYO & CHESTERBROOK, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Boomi™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that JGC Holdings Corporation (“JGC”), a global engineering company, has selected the Boomi platform to modernize its IT infrastructure and support the company’s digital transformation goals.

Based in Yokohama, Japan, JGC operates businesses across numerous regions worldwide, requiring a hub-and-spoke IT architecture to seamlessly connect its various applications and platforms. Given the complexity of developing a new system, JGC took a phased approach to combine its software as a service (SaaS) platforms, such as Coupa and ServiceNow. The scale of the project, which required connecting numerous interfaces, systems, and platforms, resulted in escalated costs. JGC approached Nomura Research Institute (NRI) to recommend a reputable vendor with a strong track record and experience in connecting multiple platforms and simplifying complex projects.

“Boomi was among four vendors in the selection process and has vast experience in solving customers’ challenges across their digital transformation journey,” said Mr. Atsuo Honiden, Group Manager, Procurement DX Group, Digital Project Delivery Department, JGC. “Boomi was the best fit, both in terms of technology and cost effectiveness. In addition, Boomi’s solution matched our vision to gradually integrate a number of systems to achieve a hub-and-spoke architecture.”

“Boomi has a proven track record in global deployments and provided a cost-effective solution for JGC Corporation’s procurement project,” said Mr. Akira Matsumoto, Senior Corporate Managing Director, Division Manager, DX Platform Division, Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. “Boomi's various connectors have enabled us to efficiently implement a hub-and-spoke architecture, connecting multiple systems in phases.”

“Boomi is the largest cloud-native independent integration company in the world with the largest customer base among integration platform vendors. We connect everyone to everything, and pride ourselves on connecting more than 200,000 unique endpoints, helping our customers, like JGC, to innovate their business quickly and efficiently,” said Kazunori Hori, Director, Japan at Boomi.

Boomi touts a growing community of more than 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of global systems integrators (GSIs) in the iPaaS space. The company boasts a worldwide network of approximately 800 partners, including Accenture, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake; and works with the largest hyperscaler cloud service providers, including Amazon Web Services, Google, and Microsoft, among others.

Included on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ and Inc. 5000 lists as one of America’s fastest growing technology companies, Boomi has won three International Stevie® Awards, for Company of the Year (two years in a row) and Product Innovation; the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category; the Merit Award for Technology in the Cloud Services category; the Stratus Award as a Global Leader in Cloud Computing 2022, and received the prestigious 5-star rating in the CRN Partner Program Guide for two consecutive years.

