Oxbotica Unveils New Brand, as Company Scales Globally

OXFORD, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oxbotica, the autonomous vehicle software developer, has today announced the company has changed its name to Oxa, effective immediately. The rebranding marks the next stage in the company’s growth, as the business prepares to scale in North America and Europe.

The new brand reflects the company’s global vision and go-to-market strategy for its suite of software and services that unlock the benefits of self-driving technology for customers today.

Oxa provides businesses with the tools they need to deploy autonomy in their operations safely, securely and efficiently. This includes the software driving the vehicles, proprietary generative AI tools that accelerate deployment with Oxa MetaDriver and cloud-based tools for fleet management with Oxa Hub. The company’s platform can be used today across multiple industries such as shared passenger transport, logistics, goods delivery, agriculture, energy and mining.

Gavin Jackson, CEO at Oxa said: “ I am thrilled today to begin the next chapter of our business as Oxa. At a time where organisations are faced with pressing challenges posed by driver shortages, high operational costs, service limitations and net-zero targets, we have a unique opportunity in the market today. With our solutions, we can deliver the transformative benefits of autonomy to businesses now.”

The company recently raised $140 million in Series C funding, to deploy its operating system for autonomy to customers around the world. Investors include Aioi Nissay Dowa Insurance Co., Ltd,

ENEOS Innovation Partners, bp ventures, BGF, Halma, Kiko Ventures (IP Group), Ocado

Group, Tencent, Trimble Ventures, Venture Science and ZF. To date, the business has raised approximately $225 million.

The announcement comes on the heels of the company joining forces with Goggo Network, who plan to introduce Oxa’s self-driving technology in their fleet of on-road autonomous electric vehicles, across Europe.

The company also recently partnered with Google Cloud to bring its vision for self-driving to life. With Google Cloud’s products and expertise in cloud infrastructure, the company will be able to accelerate the deployment of its autonomous software platform to customers around the world. In addition, Oxa will leverage Google Cloud's proven cyber-security technologies to help ensure secure use of autonomous mobility technology.

The company was founded nine years ago, and has since risen rapidly in the self-driving technology ecosystem. It has teamed up with Ocado Group to develop a wide range of autonomous solutions, uniquely designed for the demands of the online grocery space; ZF to develop a L4 self-driving system together, which will be first applied into ZF’s next generation passenger shuttle; and is working with bp on autonomous solutions in the energy sector.

