Sparro Joins AT&T Partner Exchange to Deliver Wireline Services to Industries Globally

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sparro, a subsidiary of WCI, has joined AT&T Partner Exchange® to deliver wireline, and IT services to energy, mining, healthcare, logistics, and manufacturing industries. Now, Sparro can provide its business customers with the right level of control, flexibility, and data management for their needs.

Sparro will deliver strategic business services empowering enterprises with integrated solutions to connect, protect, virtualize, and manage across smart adaptive networks. Converged networks can be used to support a critical enterprise business process while enabling ML, AI, and IoT applications like monitoring of a manufacturing plant or a trucking fleet.

Sparro’s customers can choose from a comprehensive set of trusted solutions that run on the highly secure, reliable and scalable AT&T network to help stay ahead in today’s marketplace. AT&T products and services include a range of managed network and IT services designed for easy installation, maintenance, monitoring and management, thus simplifying the path to deployment and use.

AT&T’s Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions provide valuable internet connectivity and private line service enabling Sparro customers to connect enterprise networks directly to one site or multiple sites faster and more efficiently.

“Teaming with AT&T helps us expand into new markets including IoT and Network as a Service. We’re excited to add value to our customers through a secure foundation of connectivity services and the evolution of new technology,” said Jason Wickam, Vice President and General Manager, Sparro. “We look forward to transforming businesses globally and enabling enterprise-driven network decisions.”

“As a member of AT&T Partner Exchange, Sparro can bundle their expertise with our innovative services. The relationship can help them grow their business as they deliver tailor-made solutions that best fit their customers’ needs – all while retaining control of the end-to-end relationship,” said Rick Chapes, Assistant Vice President, AT&T Partner Exchange.

AT&T Partner Exchange is a unique solution provider program that enables solution providers to earn recurring revenue with customized product offers, co-branding capabilities and access to tools and open APIs while owning the end-customer relationship.

About Sparro:

Headquartered in Houston, TX, Sparro, a subsidiary of WCI, is a B2B client-centric networking and applications solutions provider. We align with the strongest and most innovative global communications and technology product providers to provide a single source solution for Fortune 500 enterprise, real property portfolio owners, and industry specific business leaders. Our team of experienced professionals is driven by the long-term success and satisfaction of our partners and clients. Today WCI serves over 7,000 properties with nearly 900,000 rooms under management. For more information, visit www.GoSparro.com.