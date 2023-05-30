Conceal Promotes Next-Gen Endpoint Protection in New Partnership with Binary Defense

AUGUSTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceal, the leader in protecting against web-based attacks, today announced a new partnership with Binary Defense, the leading Managed Detection and Response (“MDR”) and enterprise defense provider. Through the partnership, Binary Defense’s MDR customers gain enhanced early-stage detection and response capabilities at the endpoint through Conceal’s patented zero-trust browser solution.

“As threat actors become more sophisticated, defenders must constantly evolve their tactics and capabilities to keep ahead of these threats,” said Dave Cronin, Head of Technical Alliances/M&A at Binary Defense. “Through our partnership with Conceal, we are integrating a top-notch security solution that stops threats at the browser level before they can steal user credentials, compromise data, infect the endpoint, or stage additional attacks. We look forward to working with Conceal to bring this advanced security solution to our MDR customers, further enhancing their ability to thwart attacks before they pose a significant risk.”

“Binary Defense is a recognized leader in the MDR market, delivering robust security to organizations through its cutting-edge early detection and deep investigation and analysis capabilities,” said Gordon Lawson, CEO of Conceal. “We look forward to partnering with Binary Defense to add to their cybersecurity arsenal to help detect and defend against browser-based threats and ransomware.”

ConcealBrowse offers a tremendous opportunity to provide innovative solutions to emerging web-browser security threats. A simple drop-in solution, ConcealBrowse, can easily be added to existing security packages. It requires minimal configuration and provides advanced telemetry data that can be integrated with SIEMs and common analytical tools.

About Binary Defense

Binary Defense is a Managed Detection and Response service provider and software developer with a Managed Open XDR model covering endpoint, network, cloud, and other log sources to supply high-fidelity threat detections. When paired with its advanced Threat Hunting, Counterintelligence, Digital Risk Protection, and Incident Response services, the company offers a comprehensive enterprise defense portfolio. Binary Defense demonstrates conclusive proof of superior capabilities in detecting intruder activity, and this rapid detection, combined with expert analysis and response, decreases cyber risk for businesses.

About Conceal

ConcealBrowse leverages an intelligence engine that works at machine speed with near-zero latency to dynamically and transparently analyze website contents and URLs to move suspicious, unknown, and risky websites to a cloud-based isolation environment.

Conceal enables organizations to protect users from malware and ransomware at the edge. The Conceal Platform uses Zero Trust isolation technology to defend against sophisticated cyber threats. Conceal is used globally by organizations of all sizes to ensure their users and IT operations remain secure, anonymous, and isolated from attacks. For more information, visit https://conceal.io/.