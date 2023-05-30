SPS Family Introduces New Coaching Program Designed to Help Financial Professionals Spark Growth

ANN ARBOR, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SPS Family has partnered with ActiFi to launch Polaris, a dynamic Practice Management Coaching Program designed to empower and support financial professionals in growing and streamlining their businesses. Polaris represents a significant step forward in helping wealth management professionals achieve their goals, while delivering exceptional service to their clients. SPS Family is a premier financial services organization that includes Parkland Securities, LLC, Sigma Financial Corporation and Sigma Planning Corporation.

Polaris offers personalized, one-on-one coaching for financial professionals, and provides comprehensive resources that help streamline practice growth. The program leverages ActiFi’s SuccessPro platform and enables trained practice management coaches to work directly with users across the SPS Family of companies. The coaches, who include Adam Peak, Frank Galdieri and Cheryl Harwell, will provide detailed guidance, comprehensive strategies, and innovative tools to enhance productivity, efficiency, and engagement.

“SPS Family has long been a destination platform for forward-thinking, innovative and growth-oriented professionals who value a high-touch and personalized experience within their practice,” said Brandon Rydell, President of SPS Family. “Polaris embodies this commitment to our advisors, providing them with the tools and resources they need to scale their practices. We believe Polaris will revolutionize how wealth management professionals operate and empower new levels of success.”

ActiFi’s SuccessPro is seamlessly integrated into Polaris and brings an expansive library of tools, including practice analysis, goal tracking, performance monitoring, and key metrics. The comprehensive support provided by ActiFi ensures that users can effectively implement the strategies and recommendations shared by their coaches and results in enhanced business growth, streamlined operations, and an elevated client experience.

“Polaris combines SPS Family’s deep expertise in the financial services industry with ActiFi's proven SuccessPro platform, yielding a transformative program that drives engagement and activates sustainable growth,” said Spenser Segal, Founder and CEO of ActiFi. “We are thrilled to collaborate with the SPS Family team in this offering.”

The Polaris Practice Management Coaching Program is available immediately to SPS Family financial professionals. For more information, please visit www.sps-family.com.

About SPS Family

SPS Family is a premier financial services organization that supports a network of independent advisors. Committed to delivering personalized support, cutting-edge technology, and comprehensive resources, SPS Family empowers financial professionals to provide exceptional service and achieve long-term success. For more information, please visit www.sps-family.com.

About ActiFi

ActiFi enables financial institutions and their advisors to provide world-class, integrated advice more effectively and profitably. SuccessPro™ is a patented software platform specifically designed to deepen engagement and increase advisor growth. It is flexible, customizable, and promotes accountability and practice management support. Based in St. Louis Park, MN, ActiFi's team of industry experts serve financial institutions throughout the US.