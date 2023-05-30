Somavedic Launches AI-Enabled Contactless Solution to Track Well-Being Markers

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Somavedic Technologies (Inc.), makers of the scientifically-studied sleep & well-tech device by the same name, launches Attune Health Mobile App, a groundbreaking, AI-enabled, biomarker analysis, offering a state-of-the-art, 100% contactless solution that enables anyone to measure a wide range of vital signs by simply using their smartphone camera.

The app is easy-to-use, offering high-quality, vital sign measurements with a 60-second video scan of the face, no wearables or blood pricks required.

Somavedic aims to empower consumers with the knowledge to make informed wellness decisions through instant and accessible wellness markers delivered to the palm of their hand.

The Attune Health App measures the following biomarkers: blood pressure, heart rate, heart rate variability (HRV), oxygen saturation, breathing rate, sympathetic stress, parasympathetic activity and pulse-respiration quotient (PRQ). It also measures the bloodless blood tests*: Hemoglobin and Hemoglobin A1C (*currently under research).

“The impact that wellness data can have on our lives is invaluable, it can help us make informed decisions about the best path forward in terms of our overall wellness,” said Juraj Kocar, CEO of Attune Health and Somavedic Technologies. “The Attune Health mobile app offers modern, accessible, and highly advanced data in a matter of seconds. This innovation has the potential to transform the conscious wellness choices of millions of people, thus contributing to the larger collective of those looking to live better and feel better.”

For contactless data extraction, Attune Health uses rPPG (remote photoplethysmography). It measures the changes in red, green, and blue light reflected from the skin and quantifies the contrast between specular and diffused reflection. The technology works utilizing several different features:

Light Analysis: Light from the surrounding environment or device torch penetrates the skin and reflects off blood vessels to the camera.

Biomarkers Calculations: Each biomarker is calculated based on varying quantities of data. Results appear within 10 sec. to 1 min.

The app will be available on both Android and Apple stores for $89.00 per year. In addition to individual purchasers, Somavedic will also offer the platform to integrate with corporate wellness programs, wellness facilities, insurance companies and telemedicine providers.