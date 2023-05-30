4M Expands Midwest Presence through Strategic Investment in Capital Services

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through 4M Building Solutions (“4M”), it has made an investment in and partnered with Columbus, Ohio based Capital Services (www.capitalservicesinc.com) to grow its janitorial and cleaning services business in the central Ohio region. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. O2 made a significant investment in 4M in December 2022.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Capital Services is a provider of a full range of cleaning services for healthcare, municipal, and other corporate and industrial facilities, along with niche construction cleanup, in central Ohio.

“We are extremely proud of the business and culture our family has built over the last 41 years at Capital Services” said Christine Mitchell, former co-owner at Capital Services. “4M’s investment allows us to partner with a like-minded organization and provide additional support and growth opportunities to our valued employees, customers, and partners.”

“The investment in Capital Services allows us to continue to expand our footprint in the attractive, high-growth market of Central Ohio.” said Tim Murch, CEO of 4M Building Solutions. “Capital Services is well ingrained in the communities it serves and has garnered a very strong reputation in the industry for their emphasis on customer service and creating a positive culture for team members.”

Sean Darin at O2 commented, “We are very excited to partner with Capital Services, a janitorial services market leader in the Midwest. We believe Capital is a very complementary addition to the 4M platform and we look forward to the collaboration between the Capital Services and 4M teams.”

About Capital Services

Founded in 1981, Capital Services is a provider of a full range of cleaning services for commercial, healthcare and construction applications, headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Service offerings include total facility housekeeping services, janitorial supplies, carpet care programs, hard surface floor care programs, wood floor cleaning services, ceramic tile and grout cleaning, stone & marble care, day-porter services, recycling programs, fabric panel cleaning, acoustic ceiling tile cleaning, upholstery cleaning, labor outsourcing, and construction clean up. Additional information is available at www.capitalservicesinc.com.

About 4M Building Solutions

Founded in 1978, 4M Building Solutions is a full-service cleaning, janitorial, housekeeping, and disinfection services company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. The company’s operations span 15 states across the Midwest, Northeast, and Southeast United States. Nearly 4,000 Team Members provide daily environmentally friendly cleaning to 135 million square feet of space in corporate owner-occupied facilities, industrial and manufacturing, logistics, distribution, healthcare, educational, and senior-living facilities. Additional information is available at www.4-m.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.