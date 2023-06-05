The DiPietro Law Firm Leads the Charge Against Sexual “Predator" Urologist Dr. Darius A. Paduch, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill-Cornell Medical Center and Northwell Health

ATTENTION MEN & MOMS: Urologist Dr. Darius Paduch, formerly with NY Presbyterian Hospital, Weill Cornell Medical Center, and Northwell LIJ, was criminally indicted for fraud and abuse. Did he do any inappropriate exams or tell you to have "varicocele surgery"? Contact The DiPietro Law Firm at (212) 233-3600 to learn more. All calls are 100% Free & Confidential.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Renowned Patient Safety Attorney Anthony T. DiPietro has filed a new round of lawsuits against urologist Darius Paduch and the hospitals that covered up Paduch's abuse, in New York State Supreme Court. DiPietro’s recent legal filings contain bombshell facts about how “predator” Darius Paduch, was allowed to sexually exploit hundreds of unsuspecting men and boys, for over a decade, under the guise of what patients thought was bona fide medical care. Most disturbingly, the Complaint filed by attorney DiPietro reveals facts about how the medical staff at New York Presbyterian Hospital, Weill-Cornell Medical Center, and the Northwell Hospital System knew about Paduch’s abuse of children, but did nothing to stop him.

For the past two decades, Attorney Anthony T. DiPietro has been lead-counsel on several high-profile cases against hospitals and medical clinics, including New York-Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia University, Robert Hadden, and now Darius Paduch. Last fall, Anthony T. DiPietro, Esq. won a $ 236 Million settlement against New York-Presbyterian Hospital and Columbia University in a case involving the University’s 25-year cover-up of the sexual abuse of women and girls. Following this historic win, Mr. DiPietro is continuing his mission to expose, and eradicate, doctor-sexual abuse under the New York Adult Survivors Act.

With this recent round of cases against disgraced Urologist Darius Paduch, DiPietro is standing up for the rights of hundreds of mostly male patients who were exposed to Paduch’s sexual exploitation and abuse in New York. Mr. DiPietro is committed to ensuring that each of his clients receive the justice they deserve—and is determined to make sure that anyone who commits acts of sexual exploitation and abuse is held accountable.

Anthony T. DiPietro, Esq. is a highly respected attorney who has been recognized for his outstanding work by numerous legal organizations including The New York State Academy of Trial Lawyers, Super Lawyers™ and America’s Top 100 Attorneys™. In 2023, DiPietro was named one of the nation’s Top 100 High Stakes Litigators, and one the country’s Top 10 Litigators for Civil and Women’s Rights. Mr. DiPietro’s firm is the original law firm in New York City to take on Columbia University and New York-Presbyterian Hospital for enabling and covering up the sexual exploitation and abuse of patients—long before the spotlight of the #MeToo movement.

The DiPietro Law Firm’s approach has been as unique, as it has been powerful. By leveraging Mr. DiPietro’s experience as a successful medical malpractice trial attorney, the results that DiPietro has achieved for his clients are unprecedented. In 2022, The DiPietro Law Firm obtained not only the highest individual sexual abuse settlement in the country for a single client, but also the highest global settlement for multiple of clients in sexual abuse cases. However, obtaining the highest compensation for his clients isn’t enough. Mr. DiPietro’s firm has also forced medical institutions to implement permanent changes to their policies and practices, in order to help protect generations of patients well into the future.

If you or someone you know was exposed to urologist Darius Paduch, attorney Anthony T. DiPietro may be able to help. If you have information about trafficking or abuse that you wish to report directly to the FBI, you can do so at 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.