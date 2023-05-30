Gamma Technologies and Proventia join forces to accelerate battery development through a holistic battery simulation platform.

WESTMONT, Il.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gamma Technologies (GT) and Proventia announced they have aligned to develop state-of-the-art battery and system models based on industry best practices. This partnership will help to guide and accelerate the development of Proventia’s battery products portfolio specialized in non-road mobile machines.

By leveraging Gamma Technologies’ environment for battery solutions, Proventia continues to innovate and thus maintain its leadership position in the market and expand the impact of their solutions’ portfolio.

“The industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, requiring us to act fast and decisively to meet the net zero ambitions,” stated Chris Walsh, CRO of Gamma Technologies. “We are pleased to embark on this journey with Proventia and be a key part of their advanced technology roadmap.” Walsh continued, “A trusted system simulation platform can play a key role in the accelerated development of innovative and high-quality products, while reducing development costs and time-to-market.”

This partnership establishes an ongoing collaboration and facilitates the sharing of expertise and thought leadership for battery technologies and electrification in general. Both partners hope this collaboration will lead to further contributions from the off-highway industry and we are all stakeholders in the transformation towards a sustainable future.

Jari Granath, Proventia Electric Powertrain Product Manager remarked, “Decision-making on the power sources of agricultural, construction, mining, and material handling machinery, for instance, is not simple in this rapidly evolving industry. Proventia offers high-power battery solutions that will enable not only the usage of batteries but also the usage of hydrogen fuel cells in the machines.” Granath continued, “This partnership with Gamma Technologies supports our customers in electrification and hydrogen projects. We use GT-SUITE simulations to guide and assess the design, integration, and control aspects of our battery products in relation to our customers’ machine engineering.”

About Proventia Group

Proventia is an internationally operating Finnish technology company, which provides solutions and services in the engine, machine, and vehicle industries to combat climate change and to solve the air pollution problem. Proventia develops and manufactures systems and components that reduce emissions and increase energy efficiency of non-road machines as well as modular test centers for the product development of batteries and electric vehicles. Proventia takes people, the environment, and future generations into account in all its operations, with zero emissions being the company's vision. The company employs approximately 200 industry professionals in Finland, the Czech Republic, and the UK. www.proventia.com

About Gamma Technologies

GT develops and licenses GT-SUITE, a leading multi-physics CAE simulation software. GT-SUITE includes a complete library of physics-based modeling templates covering fluid flow, thermal systems, mechanics, electrics, magnetics, chemistry, and controls. It supports the entire development cycle from concept to validation. GT-SUITE applications include a wide variety of engineering systems such as conventional and hybrid vehicles, powertrains, engines, motors, compressors, catalysts, acoustics, cooling, thermal management, HVAC, hydraulics, lubrication, multi-body mechanics and much more. GT-AutoLion is the leading electro-chemical-thermal battery simulation software with multi-scale capabilities for 1D and 3D analysis and design. GT-FEMAG extends GT’s electrification portfolio with advanced multi-physics solutions for electric machines. GT also develops GT-PowerForge, a novel solution for power electronics design. The integration of GT-AutoLion, GT-FEMAG, and GT-PowerForge into GT-SUITE delivers unified and state of the art system simulation capabilities for electrified vehicles. Additional information is available at www.gtisoft.com.