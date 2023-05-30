ZCG Becomes Signatory to United Nations-Supported Principles for Responsible Investment

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Z Capital Group, L.L.C. (“ZCG”), a leading private markets asset manager, today announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (“PRI”).

By joining the foremost global network of investment managers, asset owners, and service providers dedicated to developing a more sustainable global financial system, ZCG is strengthening its long-standing practice of incorporating environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) factors into its investment management strategy. The firm aims to engage in dialogue and collaboration with other signatories to collectively drive positive change across the industry, within the company, the companies it invests in through its funds, and the communities in which they operate.

“ ZCG’s commitment to sustainable investing has always been a top priority and a crucial element of our decision-making process for every investment we undertake. We are proud to become a PRI signatory,” said James Zenni, Founder, President, and Chief Executive Officer of ZCG. “ This commitment underscores our dedication to actively embrace and assess the evolving landscape of responsible investing. It enables us to make informed decisions that align with the highest industry standards, generating both financial returns and long-term sustainability value for our investors, employees, and the communities around us.”

As a signatory, ZCG pledges to uphold the PRI’s six Principles for Responsible Investment:

Incorporate ESG issues into investment analysis and decision-making processes;

Be active owners and incorporate ESG issues into our ownership policies and practices;

Seek appropriate disclosure on ESG issues by the entities in which we invest;

Promote acceptance and implementation of the principles within the investment industry;

Work together to enhance our effectiveness in implementing the principles; and

Report on our activities and progress towards implementing the principles.

“ We’re very pleased to welcome ZCG as a PRI signatory. The proliferation of responsible investment practices throughout private markets is a burgeoning trend, and a key one for the industry at large,” said David Atkin, Chief Executive Officer at the Principles for Responsible Investment. “ As with public markets, investors stand to gain significant benefits from utilising responsible investment principles to identify risks and opportunities, and therefore deliver risk adjusted returns with a view to a sustainable future. We look forward to continuing this important work alongside ZCG in the future.”

In addition to ZCG’s commitment to the PRI, the Company has pledged its support to the Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (“TCFD”). This framework helps companies and organizations more effectively disclose and assess climate-related risks and opportunities through their existing reporting processes.

ZCG’s dedication to sustainability goes beyond these current commitments. The firm remains steadfast in its pursuit of aligning with organizations and pledges that resonate with its mission. ZCG intends to explore opportunities to join additional initiatives that promote responsible investing, environmental stewardship, social equity, and good governance. By actively seeking out new partnerships and memberships, ZCG aims to contribute to a broader network of like-minded entities and amplify the impact it can make in shaping a more sustainable future for its stakeholders and the global community.

About ZCG

ZCG is a leading, privately held merchant bank comprised of private markets asset management, business consulting services, technology development and solutions.

For almost 30 years, ZCG Principals have invested tens of billions in capital and have industry leading track records in private equity and credit.

ZCG has approximately $6.5B of AUM in asset management and its investors are some of the largest and most sophisticated global institutional investors including pension funds, endowments, foundations, sovereign wealth funds, central banks, and insurance companies.

ZCG has a global team comprised of over 375 professionals. For more information, please visit www.zcg.com.

About the Principles for Responsible Investment

The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is the world’s leading proponent of responsible investment. Supported by the United Nations, it works to understand the investment implications of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors and to support its international network of investor signatories in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI acts in the long-term interests of its signatories, of the financial markets and economies in which they operate and ultimately of the environment and society as a whole. Launched in New York in 2006, the PRI has grown to more than 5,000 signatories, managing over $121 trillion AUM. Visit www.unpri.org.

About the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures

On December 4, 2015, the Financial Stability Board (FSB) established the industry-led Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) with Michael R. Bloomberg as Chair. The Task Force currently has 31 members. The TCFD was asked to develop voluntary, consistent climate-related financial disclosures for use by companies in providing information to lenders, insurers, investors, and other stakeholders, which were published in the TCFD Recommendations Report on June 29, 2017. More information about the TCFD can be found at www.fsb-tcfd.org.