Unleash live Joins Forces with AstraUTM to Deliver Safer and More Efficient Drone Flights

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unleash live, a leading provider of visual analytics and drone management software, is pleased to announce its collaboration with AstraUTM, a leading UTM (unmanned traffic management) solutions provider, to enhance the safety and efficiency of drone operations. This collaboration follows the successful partnership between SkyLink UAS, providers of managed services for enterprise beyond visual line of sight (BVLOS) drone operations, and AstraUTM, who have been working for the past 12 months on implementation of the AstraUTM platform in compliance with Australian rules and regulations, brining a full range of SAAS based UTM subscription plans to the market.

By integrating AstraUTM's uncrewed traffic management platform into Unleash live's software, this partnership will ensure safer, more efficient drone operations by providing users with seamless access to real-time airspace data and management tools.

Bringing advanced air traffic management to the expanding world of drones

The partnership comes at a time when the use of drones in commercial and recreational activities is rapidly increasing. With this growth, the need for robust air traffic management systems is paramount to ensure the safe integration of drones into the airspace. AstraUTM's expertise in developing advanced air traffic management solutions combined with Unleash live's visual analytics and collaboration platform for drone operations will create a powerful synergy that enhances situational awareness for all stakeholders.

“We are now entering an exciting phase post the establishment of comprehensive drone regulations globally, where solution providers are exploring enhanced value propositions beyond core UTM services for enterprise drone users. Our integration efforts with Unleash Live in consultation with Skylink UAS are aimed at extending advanced features to enterprise drone users.” said Ayhan Kamil, Chief Commercial Officer at AstraUTM.

"This is a major milestone in the drone industry," said Hanno Blankenstein, CEO of Unleash live. "Integrating AstraUTM’s advanced UTM platform with our software allows us to offer the most advanced drone management solutions for safer and more efficient operations."

Integration of drones boosts productivity, but regulations and effective traffic management are crucial due to UAV growth. Uncrewed Traffic Management (UTM) ensures safe and efficient UAV traffic with a federated approach, enabling collaborative airspace management for increased drone flexibility. By integrating AstraUTM's expertise, Unleash live provides users with real-time airspace data, flight planning, and collaborative tools. This enhances drone flight safety and efficiency, enabling broader commercial applications and airspace utilization.

About Unleash live

Unleash live is a global leader in autonomous remote inspections, using AI and machine learning for image and video analytics, and media management. They provide end-to-end solutions for Energy, Renewable, Utilities, and Public Infrastructure sectors by automating data collection and interpretation in real-time, integrating seamlessly into existing workflows. https://unleashlive.com/

About AstraUTM

AstraUTM specializes in advanced air traffic management solutions, focusing on the safe integration of drones into the airspace. Their uncrewed traffic management platform provides real-time data and tools for managing drone operations, ensuring the safe and compliant utilization of airspace. https://astrautm.com/