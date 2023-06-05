Take Me Fishing Unveils a Fishing Line as Strong as the Women It Was Made For

ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of National Fishing and Boating Week (NFBW), Take Me Fishing™, a national campaign from the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation (RBFF), launched Fearless Fishing Line, a limited-edition fishing line created in partnership with Berkley®. The line was inspired by research conducted by Take Me Fishing that showed women who fish are happier and healthier than those who do not.

In addition to spotlighting the life-changing benefits of fishing and boating, Fearless Fishing Line was created to encourage more women to get out on the water. It will be available for a limited period through an online sweepstakes that begins on June 5, 2023, at noon ET and runs through June 18, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. ET. Anyone can visit www.fearlessfishingline.com and register for a chance to win. Select winners will also receive a $25 debit card to purchase a fishing license.

“The research is clear. Fishing and boating can have significant positive impacts on women,” said Rachel Piacenza, Senior Director of Marketing at RBFF. “We created this line as a physical reminder of those benefits, and we hope it inspires more women to give fishing a try.”

National Fishing and Boating Week is an annual nationwide celebration of fishing and boating from June 3-11, 2023. The week-long celebration features free fishing days throughout the United States and is designed to increase access to fishing and boating and recruit the next generation of anglers and boaters.

Take Me Fishing created Fearless Fishing Line in partnership with Berkley, a Pure Fishing brand. Known for its scientific approach to product development, Berkley rigorously tests its baits and lines both in the lab and on the water. This foundation in science is why Berkley products truly help anglers catch more fish.

“When RBFF and Take Me Fishing™ approached us with the opportunity to partner on Fearless Fishing Line, we knew it was something we wanted to tackle,” said Kimberly Hoffman, Director of Marketing and Communications for Pure Fishing. “Creating this line and the campaign around it is another important step toward increasing women’s participation in fishing and creating a more diverse, inclusive angling environment.”

Fearless Fishing Line is an extension of Take Me Fishing’s Find Your Best Self on the Water campaign, which launched on May 1, 2023. The campaign highlights research that shows fishing and boating can positively impact women. It also informs the public of the benefits of fishing and boating, inspiring more women to give the activities a try.

For additional information on the campaign, including the research that inspired it and Fearless Fishing Line, visit https://www.takemefishing.org/find-your-best-self/.

For more information and to enter the Fearless Fishing Line Sweepstakes, visit: www.fearlessfishingline.com.

ABOUT RBFF

RBFF is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to increase recreational angling and boating participation, thereby protecting, and restoring the nation's aquatic natural resources. To help recruit, retain, and reactivate participants, RBFF developed the award-winning Take Me Fishing™ campaign to build awareness of boating, fishing, and conservation and educate people about the benefits of participation.

The campaign websites feature how-to videos and an interactive state-by-state map that allows visitors to find local boating and fishing spots, helping boaters and anglers of all ages and experience levels learn, plan, and equip for a successful day on the water.

RBFF also offers its industry stakeholders many tools, including a Fishing License & Boat Registration Plugin to connect their customers with the information they need in just one click, and an embeddable Places to Fish & Boat Map to help their customers discover places to fish and boat near them.