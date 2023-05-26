New Contract Signed by the Municipal Workers of Conception Bay South

Pictured (from left to right): L-R: Judy Bishop, Sharline Eason, Terri-Lynn Cooper (Missing: Stephanie Lear) (Photo: Business Wire)

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Members of the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 3034 in Conception Bay South have signed a new four-year collective agreement.

“It took some time, but we were able to achieve a fair deal for our members,” said CUPE 3034 President Terri-Lynn Cooper.

The new deal includes:

a 9% raise over the next 4 years;

new family violence leave language; and

improvements to language for Fire Department

The local represents approximately 180 members working in the municipal sector including the Fire Department, Public Works, Water and Sewer, Parks and Leisure Services, Town Hall staff.

“We look forward to being able to continue to serve the town and people of Conception Bay South into the future and growing a strong community.”

:sm/cope 491