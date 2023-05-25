Partnering To Empower Minnesota’s First Black-Led Credit Union

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP) is raising funds to open Minnesota’s historic first Black-led credit union, Arise Community Credit Union. Arise will offer robust banking services in North Minneapolis, serving those who live, work, learn, worship and volunteer in Hennepin and Ramsey Counties. Arise’s services will serve a critical function in the North Minneapolis community, currently a banking desert plagued by predatory high-interest loan and check-cashing businesses.

“To date, nearly 1.1 million dollars have been raised towards our goal of 3 million dollars needed for operating capital. It’s our hope that this campaign will bring us even closer to making Arise Community Credit Union a reality,” shared ABEP Executive Director Debra Hurston.

ABEP partnered with Minneapolis-based creativity agency Superhuman in the creation of this fundraising initiative. With the Credit Union Charter application process nearing conclusion, ABEP and Superhuman aligned to create a bold fundraising campaign focused on generating support for the new credit union.

Support Arise Community Credit Union here: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/association-for-black-economic-power/empower-minnesota-s-first-black-led-credit-union

Learn more about Arise here: https://www.learnaboutariseccu.org/

About Association for Black Economic Power (ABEP)

As a community-based organization, ABEP was created to establish a Black-led financial institution that will address systemic financial challenges impacting Minneapolis residents, particularly people of color. This vision was birthed from North Minneapolis community members who strongly believe that institutional economic power is the critical ingredient to addressing the inequities that African Americans experience in the region. For more information, please visit https://www.abepmpls.org/.

About Superhuman

Superhuman is a Minneapolis-based creativity agency founded by Van Horgen in 2011. With expertise in branding and storytelling, Superhuman is a group of collaborative thinkers and makers that believes creativity connects us. For more information, please visit https://superhuman.agency/.