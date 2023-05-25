Amerigroup Georgia Tackles Period Poverty Across the State by Increasing Access to Menstrual Products

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In 2019, the Alliance for Period Supplies reported that one in five women and girls live below the Federal Poverty Line in Georgia, and across the US, one in four teens has missed class due to lack of access to period supplies. This lack of access has wide-ranging implications on individuals’ health, education, well-being and socioeconomic status requiring innovative, collaborative efforts to break the cycle of period poverty and create more inclusive and equitable solutions to ensure dignity for everyone.

Amerigroup Georgia recognizes the urgency to address this issue and continues to take proactive steps to address and reduce period poverty across the state. To mark Period Poverty Awareness week from May 22-28, Amerigroup announced its partnership with Modibodi ®, a renowned innovator in period underwear, to increase access to hygienic and sustainable menstrual products. Amerigroup successfully distributed 2,500 pairs of period underwear to students across select Title I schools in Georgia, including:

Central Georgia

Wilkinson County Primary/Elementary School, Irwinton, GA – Wilkinson County

Hawkinsville High School, Hawkinsville GA – Pulaski County

East Georgia

Jefferson County Middle School, Stapleton, GA – Jefferson County

Greene County High School, Greenesboro, GA – Greene County

Burke County Middle School, Waynesboro, GA – Burke County

Southeast Georgia

Rincon Learning Center, Rincon, GA – Effingham County

Effingham County Middle School, Guyton, GA – Effingham County

Jeff Davis High School - Hazlehurst, GA – Jeff Davis County

Southwest Georgia

Baker County School, Newton, GA – Baker County

Calhoun County Middle-High School, Edison, GA – Calhoun County

According to the American Medical Women’s Association (AMWA), period poverty refers to inadequate access to menstrual hygiene tools and education, including sanitary products, washing facilities, and waste management. Period poverty, a widespread issue affecting many individuals who cannot afford or readily access menstrual products, poses significant challenges to the health and well-being of individuals, particularly students.

By addressing the financial barrier to accessing menstrual products, this collaboration aims to empower students and allow them to keep their focus on their education and personal growth without the worry of inadequate menstrual hygiene.

" At Amerigroup, we believe that everyone should have access to the resources and supports they need to address their essential healthcare needs, including menstrual products. Through various strategic partnerships, we are making significant strides in tackling period poverty and supporting young people across Georgia," said Mel Lindsey, President, Amerigroup Georgia. " We are dedicated to promoting menstrual equity and ensuring that no student misses out on educational opportunities due to lack of access to menstrual products.”

The partnership between Amerigroup and Modibodi ® is part of a broader initiative by Amerigroup to address systemic issues related to menstrual health and period poverty. By combining resources, expertise and a shared commitment to social responsibility, the two organizations are amplifying their impact and driving positive change in the community.

The distribution of period underwear to students in Title I schools is just the beginning. Amerigroup remains steadfast in its dedication and continues to collaborate with community organizations and stakeholders to create sustainable solutions and promote menstrual equity for all.

Amerigroup Georgia’s clinical team recently hosted a packing party to pack supplies for Undies for Everyone, an organization that provides children living in poverty or crisis with new underwear. The team packed 2,500 pairs of undies to be distributed to schools in North Georgia, including Stephens County Middle School, Elbert County Middle School and two additional schools within Murray County School District.

Amerigroup Georgia Ambassadors hosted a packing party for Amerigroup Georgia associates to pack 200 hygiene bags with items such as soap, pads, tampons, washcloths, toothpaste, toothbrush, and deodorant, including notes of encouragement for students. Representative Sandra Scott (D-Rex) was onsite to lend her support and speak with students. The bags will be available in the parent resource centers at Paul D. West Middle School in East Point and Kimberly Elementary School in Atlanta.

ABOUT AMERIGROUP COMMUNITY CARE OF GEORGIA

Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia helps improve healthcare access and quality for more than 600,000 low-income Georgians by developing innovative care management programs and services. Members are assured care that is not only accessible but also accountable, comprehensive, integrated, and patient-centered. Amerigroup Georgia provides ongoing community relations and outreach to encourage members to become active participants in their health care. Through health education programs, members are empowered to choose and sustain a healthy lifestyle. For more information about Amerigroup Community Care of Georgia, visit www.myamerigroup.com/ga