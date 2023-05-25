Orbit Fab Selects Impulse Space to Support GEO Refueling Mission

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. & LAFAYETTE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Impulse Space, Inc. – a leader in the development of in-space logistics services for the inner solar system – today announced a landmark hydrazine refueling demonstration mission in geostationary equatorial orbit (GEO), where its Mira orbital service vehicle will serve as a hosting platform for the Orbit Fab fuel depot set to replenish Space Force Satellites in 2025.

“We are eager to collaborate with Orbit Fab, a forerunner in commercial spacecraft refueling services,” said Impulse Space Chief Operating Officer Barry Matsumori. “This demonstration will pave the way for future commercial orbital refueling services, as well as additional collaborative opportunities and missions between Orbit Fab and Impulse Space.”

During the refueling demonstration, the US Space Force Tetra-5 spacecraft will refuel with up to 50kg of hydrazine, using the Orbit Fab fuel depot featuring its RAFTI™ (Rapidly Attachable Fuel Transfer Interface) refueling port. Impulse Space will provide hosting services such as power, communications, attitude control and propulsion for the fuel depot.

“This collaboration with Impulse Space brings us one step closer to a robust in-space economy supported by a network of fuel depots and fuel shuttles in geosynchronous orbit,” said Adam Harris, Orbit Fab’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Establishing a future where companies know in advance the availability and price of fuel will permit them to build their satellites without having to exchange operational capabilities for longer lifetimes, enabling new business models never before thought possible.”

The Orbit Fab refueling demonstration mission will launch in mid-2025 and will deliver fuel to the US Space Force under a contract with the DIU (Defense Innovation Unit).

About Impulse Space

Founded in 2021, Impulse Space is providing agile, economical space logistics services. With a near-term focus on Low Earth Orbit (LEO), services include in-space transportation to custom orbits, in-space payload hosting and space asset repositioning services including deorbiting. Long-term, Impulse will offer services for all classes of payloads to distant destinations such as Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO), the Moon, and Mars. For more information, visit www.impulsespace.com.

Those interested in learning more about Impulse Space, future missions and payload availability can contact sales@impulsespace.com.

About Orbit Fab

Orbit Fab is the leading provider of on-orbit refueling services and propellants that make extended in-space missions and the space economy possible. Over the past decade, rockets have become reusable. Orbit Fab has made satellites reusable.

The company, based in Lafayette, Colorado, with offices in the UK, has developed the Rapidly Attachable Fluid Transfer Interface (RAFTI) fueling port, which is being integrated aboard a growing number of government and commercial spacecraft to enable extended missions in GEO and LEO orbits. Orbit Fab has signed the first government and commercial fuel delivery contracts in GEO.

For more information, visit www.orbitfab.com.