University of Phoenix and Atlantic Cape announce agreement on RN to BSN nursing degree program

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--University of Phoenix and Atlantic Cape Community College announce a new academic agreement that supports building pathways from community college courses to higher degrees at the University. The agreement allows Atlantic Cape Community College students to take advantage of transfer pathways, as well as concurrent enrollment for the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

“This new agreement with Atlantic Cape Community College opens up opportunities for students seeking to earn their degrees in the field of nursing,” said University of Phoenix Provost and Chief Academic Officer John Woods, Ph.D. “Our collaboration helps busy working adult students make more efficient use of their studies, time, and money to gain the degree they seek for their chosen career path.”

The agreement also allows nursing students at Atlantic Cape Community College to save on the cost of their education. Under the agreement, University of Phoenix waives the tuition of the sixth course for Atlantic Cape Community College students who enroll in the RN to Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree program and complete five courses.

Atlantic Cape Community College President Dr. Barbara Gaba, Dean of Nursing and Health Professions Myrna Morales-Keklak, and University of Phoenix College of Nursing Assistant Dean of Operations and Faculty Dr. Brandi Morse were present at a signing ceremony at the Mays Landing, New Jersey, campus on Wednesday, April 26, 2023.

“We are very proud to partner with the University of Phoenix to bring this flexible program to Atlantic Cape’s students that provides an open-access opportunity to earn a BSN degree upon successful completion of their RN degree and exam, while lessening the financial burden of earning a college degree,” stated Gaba, president of Atlantic Cape Community College. “This cohort will allow our nursing students to earn credit toward a BSN during their journey here, meaning they don’t have to leave Atlantic and Cape May counties to advance their college career.”

Agreements like these are vital towards training the next generation of nurses, particularly with the country suffering through a nursing shortage following the pandemic. University of Phoenix has established community college education service agreements across the U.S.

“Atlantic Cape Community College is working to meet workforce needs right in their local community,” said Kellie Stubblefield, director, Community College Strategy. “University of Phoenix has a robust focus on workforce solutions, and we appreciate working with Atlantic Cape to identify and meet educational opportunities for career advancement.”

University of Phoenix has generous transfer policies and provides a supportive transfer pathway to all students, including students at community colleges. Prior eligible credits can cover up to 75% of a student’s bachelor’s degree. Additionally, Prior Learning Assessment (PLA) fees have been waived for students going forward; this assessment evaluates on-the-job training, workplace certifications, military service and experiences for college credit. It can help students save money and graduate faster.

Community college students transferring into University of Phoenix can save money on every 3-credit course at the University and lock in with the fixed tuition rate for the completion of their degree program. For more information about the community college transfer rate, visit www.phoenix.edu/communitycollege.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

About Atlantic Cape Community College

Atlantic Cape is a comprehensive two-year community college serving the residents of Atlantic and Cape May counties. The college offers over 40 career, transfer and workforce development programs to more than 8,000 students annually at three campuses in New Jersey: Atlantic City, Cape May Court House and Mays Landing.