AmeriHealth Caritas: Supporting New Moms’ Mental Health

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new mom comes in for her 6-week postpartum checkup. You check her blood pressure. You check her heartbeat. But do you screen for invisible conditions, the ones that can’t be detected by a monitor, but can be just as life-threatening?

Prime on this list is a new mom’s emotional health, especially postpartum depression. And despite being more likely to experience its symptoms, Black women are less likely to receive help for them. OB-GYN and AmeriHealth Caritas Vice President of Medical Affairs Lenaye Lawyer, M.D., FACOG, offers ways that individuals, communities, and health care providers can better support the emotional needs of new mothers in a way that is both culturally responsive and impactful.

