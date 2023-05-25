Financial Literacy for All Welcomes American Express, Dow Jones, and Moderna to its Mission of Advancing Financial Literacy

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Financial Literacy for All (FL4ALL), a national initiative dedicated to embedding financial literacy into the nation’s schools, workplaces, communities, and culture, today announced that American Express (NYSE: AXP), Dow Jones (a division of News Corp (Nasdaq: NWSA, NWS)), and Moderna (Nasdaq: MRNA) have joined a coalition of more than 40 leading organizations that have committed to the movement.

Launched by a consortium of leaders from the business, professional sports, entertainment, and non-profit sectors and Operation HOPE, FL4ALL aims to reimagine the way Americans think about their relationship with money and provide the foundational skills for people to best manage their personal finances and build generational wealth. FL4ALL is committed to:

Supporting financial literacy programs for the member organizations’ collective employee base of nearly five million people (including 15% of the combined U.S. Fortune 500 workforce)

Advocating for financial literacy education to be provided to all students as part of their basic education as well as part of lifelong learning for all adults

Making unbiased and action-oriented financial literacy resources available to all through FL4ALL’s Resource Library

The 10-year initiative, co-chaired by Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and Operation HOPE Founder, Chair, and CEO John Hope Bryant, is reaching millions of youths and adults by meeting them wherever they are on their financial journey, ensuring they have access to and an understanding of the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to make informed financial decisions and take control of their financial lives.

“We welcome the addition of these leading companies to our coalition with profound appreciation,” said Co-Chair Bryant. “The significance, reach, and impact that these leading organizations will have on our mission to enhance the financial landscape of our nation is incredible. Their commitment underscores the power of collective action and the shared responsibility we, as leaders in the private and non-profit sectors, have in empowering individuals through financial literacy. Together, we are helping by creating a future where financial literacy is not a privilege for some, but a fundamental right for all.”

To follow the progress of Financial Literacy for All, please visit FL4A.org.

